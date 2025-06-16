Vance Luther Boelter, Minnesota assassin captured alive after two day manhunt, Sunday night as officials prepare to give press release amid questions of motive.

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspected political assassin behind the fatal shooting of a Minnesota lawmaker and the serious wounding of Democratic state senator was on Sunday night captured alive following a two manhunt for the wanted fugitive.

Vance Boelter, 57, a registered Republican voter and ‘die hard’ Christian, was sought by police for allegedly shooting Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and fatally shooting former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband at their respective homes early Saturday morning.

He was arrested and taken into custody in a field in Greene Isle, Sibley County, Sunday night according to Fox 9.

The man’s arrest comes at the back of the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history.

Authorities planned to give an update at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the time of the slayings, Boelter is alleged to have disguised himself as a police officer, wearing a uniform, vest and a Halloween mask when he launched his back to back attacks, starting at 2 a.m. at Hoffman’s home and then moving on to Hortman’s home just before 4 a.m.

Following the shooting spree, Boelter was momentarily engaged by responding officers only to manage to get away, with cops finding an SUV vehicle masquerading as a police squad car. Inside the vehicle, police allegedly found a manifesto hit list with up to 70 names, primarily other prominent Minnesota Democrat lawmakers along with names of abortion clinics and pro-abortion leaders.

Vance Boelter texted roommates that he was “going to be gone for a while” and “may be dead shortly,” according to one of his housemates in North Minneapolis who read the message aloud to reporters. https://t.co/NCVjuqpHMS pic.twitter.com/OCKOjlUb76 — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 14, 2025

Less than two hours after making his getaway, Boelter is alleged to have sent a text to his best friends and roommate after the shootings, in which he admitted to the slayings and attempted assassination.

‘David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don’t know anything about this, but I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way,’ Boelter told David Carlson, according to KARE.