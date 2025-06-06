Magdalene Lyngdoh id as scissor wielding NYC woman who stabbed photographer taking picture of her in Manhattan’s West Village before making a getaway. Stylish woman arrested on second degree assault.

A mystery woman caught on surveillance last month as she made her getaway after allegedly stabbing a photographer taking a photo of her in NYC’s West Village has been arrested.

Magdalene Lyngdoh, 43 – seen on video wearing a black dress, sunglasses and heels – was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree assault in connection to the unhinged (do you suppose?) broad-daylight May 5 attack on a 36-year-old man, the nypost reported citing the NYPD.

It was not immediately clear how cops caught up to Lyngdoh, but she is a neighborhood resident who lives less than a mile from the scene, authorities told the tabloid.

Stylish NYC woman stabs photographer after he ‘invades’ her space

‘I stabbed him with scissors,’ she allegedly admitted to cops, according to a criminal complaint.

Lyngdoh — who cops say has no prior arrests — was released on her own recognizance during an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Friday morning, according to prosecutors.

The stylish New Yorker (but why not…?) allegedly became agitated and attacked the photographer, around 4:20 p.m according to a criminal complaint when she realized the victim took a photo of her while taking pictures for social media at Varick and West Houston Street, cops and sources said.

She first slugged him on his shoulder — before flashing a pair of scissors and stabbing him in the back, police said.

The scissor-wielding woman then stormed off, heading south on Varick Street and entering the Houston Street subway station, cops said.

A regard on Google led to Magdalene Lyngdoh, appearing on Linkedin, where she self describes as a property manager living in NYC, USA and previously studying at Parsons School of Design in NYC and Sheffield Hallam University in the U.K.

Yes it’s true kids, New Yorkers take their privacy and catwalk plank streets as their own to do with as they strut and slash …