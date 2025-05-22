Mystery scissor wielding NYC ‘stylishly dressed’ woman stabs 36 year old photographer victim ‘accidentally’ taking photos of her in Manhattan’s West Village district before fleeing as she is now wanted.

Stylish but with a killer attitude…

NYC authorities are seeking to identify a woman alleged to have stabbed a man taking photos of her earlier this month, after the alleged victim claiming the un-identified woman taking out a pair of scissors and stabbing him after proceeding to take pictures of her in Manhattan’s West Village district.

Police said the alleged assault happened on Varick Street around 4:20 p.m on May 5. The 36-year-old victim was approached by the suspect, a woman, who started arguing with him, according to authorities. It’s thought the ‘stylishly dressed‘ woman may have objected to pictures taken of her.

Mystery NYC femme fatale stabs man with scissors taking photos of her

Police said the stylish woman donning heels and a leather jacket punched the photographer victim in the shoulder before pulling out a pair of scissors. The victim was then stabbed in the back, according to authorities, PIX11 reported.

The un-identified 36 year old male victim alleges ‘accidentally’ having taken photos of the woman, while shooting images of downtown NYC for social media according to the nypost.

Police said the woman, last seen wearing black shoes, a black jacket and a black bag, fled the scene into the Houston Street subway station.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to authorities.

The NYPD has asked the public to submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.