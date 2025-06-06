Chicago rookie cop dies after being shot in chest in Chatham

Krystal Rivera Chicago police officer shot & killed in Chatham during line of duty. Victim was new cop who and single mom from Humboldt Park who had recently joined the service to help others. Authorities continue to search for suspect(s). No arrests.

Social media has identified the Chicago police officer killed during the line of duty, Thursday night as Krystal Rivera.

Rivera who to date was not officially identified as the victim was shot Thursday evening circa 9.50 p.m on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago Police Department officials confirmed to ABC7.

Outpouring of tributes for fallen Chicago police officer

The shooting happened at East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue in Chatham according to CBS Chicago.

‘Shots fired at police,’ an officer screamed over the radio while calling for assistance. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, Chicago Sun Times reported.

Rivera who was identified as the victim on X was rushed to University of Chicago hospital in a squad car, in critical condition only to mortally succumb to a gunshot wound.

In the aftermath of the Chicago cop’s shooting death, an outpouring of support poured on X, with one user posting, ‘She was a single mom & a kind, wonderful human being. Rest in Peace Officer #KrystalRivera! May God watch over & comfort her child/children, her family, friends & her blue family.’

Read another post, ‘Newly graduated police officer Krystal Rivera said she wanted to become a police officer because of the opportunity to help others.’

Krystal Rivera, a single mother from Humboldt Park, said she always knew she wanted to be a police officer.

A officer was shot and killed in a Chatham neighborhood in Chicago massive police and SWAT teams are looking for multiple suspects a police helicopter above helping with the search the female officer passed at the hospital. They are blocking roads in… pic.twitter.com/0AIMxY02Cz — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) June 6, 2025

Krystal Rivera Chicago rookie cop wanted to serve others

‘For me, it’s a privilege,’ she said according to the post. ‘I come from a family of serving. To help people in need, that’s my calling.’

The shooting highlights the ongoing gun violence and pervasive crime in Chicago, particularly the city’s before gritty South Side.

Reports the Economic Times, ‘The shooting highlights the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in Chicago, a city that has struggled with persistent gun violence. CPD data shows that in 2024, there were more than 2,000 shootings across the city, with dozens of officers injured in the line of duty. The department has responded to these threats with increased patrols and community engagement initiatives, but incidents such as this underscore the dangers officers face daily.’

Chicago police continued to search for suspects in Thursday night’s tragic shooting. No arrests to date had been made.

A large police presence could be seen near the location of the shooting early Friday morning. Tactical units were on scene, and police deployed drones and helicopters in their search.