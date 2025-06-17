Kristin Marie Spearman fake marriage certificate to her ex boyfriend leads to her being charged with felony stalking after convincing pastor to perform marriage ceremony without the man’s presence.

A Texas woman is facing felony charges after staging a fake wedding ceremony after a recent break up with her boyfriend and then going on to mail him a marriage certificate claiming that they were married.

Days later, Kristin Marie Spearman’s ex boyfriend received a marriage certificate stating that the 42 year old man was now married to his former girlfriend, this despite never appearing at a marriage ceremony or signing off on a marriage license.

The alleged victim told investigators the he and Spearman, 36, of Waco had been in a relationship and had even obtained a marriage license around June 2.

But the couple had a huge fight and broke up before the wedding could take place to make it official.

According to investigators, Spearman had allegedly convinced a pastor to certify the marriage despite the groom being completely absent from the ceremony, KWKT reported.

The woman then allegedly took the fraudulent marriage certificate to the county clerk’s office and officially filed it before then mailing him the marriage certificate.

Police in turn investigated the woman, arresting her and charging her on third degree felony stalking and booking into her into the McLennan County Jail according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

‘I don’t think in 23 years, I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,’ Martin told KWKT.

‘I’ve talked to the victim, and he’s going through a significant process to try to have to fix this at this point.’

A regard on social media of the woman going the name of Kristin Spearman-Mitchell showed her proudly beaming with the marriage certificate last week, days before her arrest over the weekend.

Martin said his department is not releasing information about which pastor officiated the ceremony as the investigation continues.