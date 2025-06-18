Ashley Hudson Milwaukee mom shot & killed on Facebook Livestream

Milwaukee mom pleads for her life before shot & killed in family...

Ashley Hudson, Milwaukee mom of 4 shot and killed during family dispute on street corner. Tragedy captured on Facebook Livestream.

A Milwaukee mother of 4 was shot and killed during a family dispute along a street corner, moments before pleading for her life. The incident was captured on video.

Ashley Hudson, 29, also going as Monae Hudson on social media, was standing on Vliet Street near King Drive, Monday night, just on 11 p.m, June 16, when she was shot by a gunman who then fled the scene, leaving her on the sidewalk.

Milwaukee mom left to die on the street

‘He put it up to her, and she said, ‘Don’t shoot me’ and he shot her.” Analyssa Thompson, a friend of the victim told KEYT.

‘It was just so messed up. It was so messed up. And they just took off, and they just didn’t care.’

Hudson was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after the gunfire, several people were seen jumping into a dark-colored sedan before speeding away.

Thompson claims the people arguing with Hudson were Hudson’s teenage brother, two sisters, and her mother. Thompson says the family argued on Facebook before they showed up at Hudson’s apartment just a few hundred feet away from the street corner where she was shot dead.

‘They started beating her with a bat and stabbing her, and she got up from that, and they were still scared, so they had to shoot her? It’s like, it’s just crazy,’ Thompson said. ‘And it’s just over nothing. Like, it’s over regular, resolvable things.’

Unsubstantiated claims made on Facebook, told of the murder weapon belonging to the victim’s own mother.

Three family members arrested in Milwaukee mom’s shooting death

The shooting episode was shared on Facebook Live after people filming across the street captured the unfolding episode.

‘It was on [Facebook] Live, just imagine waking up on social media and seeing your family member had just been shot,’ relative, Savannah Hudson told FOX6. ‘That’s wild so it’s been hard for everyone.’

Milwaukee Police have since made three arrests in connection with the shooting: a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 21-year-old. All three individuals arrested are related to the victim.

Loved ones including her father and half-siblings held a vigil in the victim’s honor on Tuesday night.

Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.