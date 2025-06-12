Ananda Lewis MTV VJ star dies from breast cancer stage 4 after opting out of mastectomy at age 52 with the entertainment reporter urging women to self care and get regular mammograms (which she had avoided given her fears).

A former MTV VJ star from the late 90’s died on Wednesday following a lengthy breast cancer battle, with the 52 year old previously sharing she had regretted not getting a mastectomy.

News of Ananda Lewis’ death was broken by her sister Lakshmi in a Facebook post.

Former MTV VJ star addressed breast cancer prevention and treatment

According to the sibling, Ananda died from stage 4 breast cancer at 11:35 AM on Wednesday while in hospice at her Los Angeles home.

‘She’s free, and in His heavenly arms,’ Lakshmi wrote, alongside a series of broken heart emojis and a black and white portrait of Lewis. ‘Lord, rest her soul 🙏🏽’

Speaking to TMZ, Lakshmi said Ananda had braved the diagnosis for 6 years and had tried conventional along with unconventional treatments … choosing her own path.

News of the tragedy follows Ananda’s 14-year-old son graduating middle school today.

Lewis revealed in a 2020 Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with stage III breast cancer. She said that she had not been getting regular mammograms because of her fear of radiation.

In October 2024, Ananda revealed in an interview that her breast cancer had escalated to Stage 4, after she previously declined to get a mastectomy for treatment.

‘My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made,’ Lewis previously said after opting for (alternative) homeopathic treatment.

Ananda Lewis MTV VJ ascent and death

‘I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. . . . I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this.’

In an essay she published in Essence in January, Lewis emphasized that ‘prevention is the real cure’ for cancer, and urged women to pay attention to their bodies.

‘We’re not meant to stay here forever. We come to this life, have experiences — and then we go,’ she wrote. ‘Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live. I don’t want to spend one more minute than I have to suffering unnecessarily. That, for me, is not the quality of life I’m interested in. When it’s time for me to go, I want to be able to look back on my life and say, ‘I did that exactly how I wanted to.”

Lewis who came of age in the 1990’s caught her break in show business, becoming one of MTV’s most popular hosts.

The charismatic host who was in 2000, was voted one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World,’ hosted red-hot MTV programs such as “TRL” and “Spring Break” before going on to host her self-titled syndicated talk show on daytime television in 2001. The program only lasted with one season the then overwhelmed host recalled.

After a break, Lewis went on to be a news correspondent for various broadcast networks, including for Entertainment Tonight and A&E, along with becoming a spokesperson for the Humane Society. Lewis also became a contractor and carpenter.

In 2011, Lewis welcomed son Langston with Harry Smith, brother of Hollywood star, Will Smith.

Lewis is survived by her son.