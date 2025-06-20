Amanda Kempton, 32 year old Virginia woman arrested in hit and run of Sara Burack Netflix Hamptons realtor as she faces felony charges

##Update: Amanda Kempton a 32 year old Virginia woman was arrested Friday in the hit and run fatality of Hamptons realtor, Sara Buck, 40 during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Following her arrest, Kempton was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

Original story: A high profile real estate agent specializing in upmarket properties and with a roster of rich and famous clientele and who previously featured on popular Netflix show ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hamptons.

Amanda Kempton Virginia driver leaves Hamptons realtor to die in hit and run

Sara Burack, 40, of Southampton was found unconscious by a local cleaner at a nearby hotel on a Hampton Bays road shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, with cops saying the ‘mystery’ motorist who struck and killed her remaining at large according to Newsday.

Burack, was transported to nearby Stony Brook University Hospital was later pronounced dead.

To date, police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shocking crime that has upended the local community as a manhunt for the wanted driver was now underway.

Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene, according to Dan’s Papers.

Police have yet to say what type of vehicle hit Burack and left her to die in the street.

Burack appeared in a Netflix reality show pitting hotshot real estate agents against each other. The show previously ran for one season in 2020.

‘The competition is fierce — and the drama undeniable — as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons,’ according to the show’s description on Netflix’s website.

Ascent as real estate agent to the rich and famous

Burack used to work as a real estate agent for Nest Seekers International, a real estate agency for upscale properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons, according to Newsday.

Burack previously told an interviewer that her family ran a commercial construction and material sales business that she spent years working for before moving into the elite luxury real estate market.

‘I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent,’ she told Hamptons.com.

Before the show’s release, Burack described ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ as a peek into the lavish life of the rich-and-aspiring famous in the seaside enclave.

‘Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons,’ she told Hamptons.com. ‘With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!’

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 631-702-2230 or 631-728-3400.