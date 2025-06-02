Cameron Massie, 2 year old boy drowns one day after mom, Shannon Clay’s wedding in backyard pool in Henrico County, Virginia.

A 2 year old boy in Virginia drowned in a backyard pool over the weekend, just one day after his mother’s wedding.

Cameron ‘Cam’ Massie, was playing with other children, as his mother was cleaning up from the day before festivities when the toddler slipped through a gate and fell into a backyard pool according to the parent.

Police were called to the home along the 8300 block of Bowers Lane in Henrico County, at 1:49 p.m. Sunday, where they found the child unresponsive. Despite efforts to revive the boy, the 2 year old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Grieving mother shares urgent message with other parents

The two year old’s death comes just one day after his mother’s wedding in the same backyard, WTVR reported.

His grieving mother, Shannon Clay, is now urging parents to always keep a close eye on their kids — even for a second.

‘Look after your kids,’ Clay warned other parents. ‘Don’t let them out of your sight even for a split second.’

Clay explained that she left Cameron with another child in the family to go tell their uncles goodbye inside. She said the children were playing underneath the tent where they had the wedding reception.

Cameron Clay drowns one day after his mom, Shannon Clay’s wedding in same backyard

While she was inside, one of Cam’s uncles said, ‘Oh, my God, the baby is in the water.’ Clay said she then rushed out and tried to do CPR on her son to save him before police arrived along with attempting life-saving measures.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances of the two year old’s death.

‘We all love him. He was the sunshine of our life,’ the boy’s mom, Clay said.

No charges were expected to be filed.