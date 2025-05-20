Michael Dutkiewitcz charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend, Alyssa Rose Wiest as she fled from her West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania home. A trail of blood was found from her home to the sidewalk where she collapsed dead as woman fled for her life.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend as she fled along a sidewalk after firing at her multiple times as she fled from her Montgomery County home.

Michael Dutkiewitcz, 26, of Warminster, is accused of shooting at Alyssa Rose Wiest, 25, of West Conshohocken, during the early hours of Sunday morning circa 12.25 a.m.

The shooting incident according to cops took place on the 200 block of Moorehead Avenue.

At the time of the shooting, neighbors told police they heard a woman’s loud ‘curling’ scream, and, shortly afterwards, saw Dutkiewicz pull out of the driveway in his truck and drive away, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Surveillance footage also captured Dutkiewicz’s truck in the area at the time of the killing, police said.

Investigators believe that evidence suggest Dutkiewicz fired one shot at Wiest while inside, and that Wiest fled outside to the sidewalk, where he shot her several times as the Wiest, a Quality Control Microbiologist at GSK, attempted to flee the scene, the affidavit stated.

According to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, officers responding to reports of gunfire arrived to find Alyssa Wiest, face down on the sidewalk, with obvious gunshot wounds to her torso outside her home. She was taken to Lankenau Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation found that the door to the victim’s residence, a few doors from where she was found, was ajar. Montgomery County Detectives processed the scene and recovered five projectiles, located both inside the residence and outside by the body.

One bullet was recovered from a rear bedroom on the second floor, another at the bottom of the stairs, one from Wiest’s body, and two from the sidewalk near where she collapsed several homes away.

Cops also discovered a trail of blood that led from where Wiest was discovered on the sidewalk to the front door of her nearby apartment where she had fled from.

During their investigations, detectives also found a suitcase of men’s clothing outside the victim’s home along with a cell phone at the bottom of the stairwell that they ‘believed to belong to Dutkiewicz,’ according to a criminal probable affidavit cited by PeopleMag.

Dutkiewicz according to friends of the couple said that the boyfriend was known to stay at Weist’s home according to Philly Burbs.

Dutkiewicz’s ‘shocked’ mother called West Conshohocken police to arrange his surrender just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Dutkiewicz did not legally own a gun. Wiest, however, had purchased a .38 caliber Ruger revolver in 2020. It is believed the murder weapon may have been that revolver, though the firearm had not been recovered at the time of the affidavit, FOX29 reported.

Upon his arrest, Dutkiewicz was charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

Dutkiewicz was booked at Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27.

Court records show Dutkiewicz had previously been convicted of disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting last month.

A funeral service will be held for Wiest at 11 AM on Friday, May 23, at Calvary Church, 820 Route 113, Souderton, PA 18964 according to an online obit.

Wiest had worked at GSK since 2022, with expertise in Good Manufacturing Practice and laboratory science. In addition to her work as a microbiologist, she was a member of Psi Chi, the international psychology honor society. She also worked at Roman Delight since 2017 and held positions at Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Grand View Hospital. Earlier in her life, she served as a student ambassador with People to People International, traveling abroad on humanitarian missions.

At the time of the shooting the couple had been dating for two years.