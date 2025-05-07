Logan Federico, Waxhaw, North Carolina woman shot dead by Alexander Dickey career criminal with over 40 felony charges over a decade plus who avoided serving any lengthy prison time.

How was a repeat felony offender able to avoid lengthy jail time?

A 22-year-old woman visiting friends at their South Carolina home over the weekend was shot and killed during a home invasion which involved a burglar stealing credit cards at the residence.

Logan Federico, an aspiring teacher from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was visiting her friends in Columbia, South Carolina, and staying at a house on Cypress Street on the evening of May 2 through the morning of May 3 when she was ‘randomly’ shot and killed by a home invader during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Alexander Dickey goes on criminal spree

Alexander Dickey, a ‘career criminal’ was soon after arrested in the tragedy, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said during a Monday press conference.

Leading up to the shooting, Dickey had committed multiple thefts and break-ins around the area. Dickey allegedly entered a nearby house and stole several items, including a firearm and the keys to a vehicle, which he had driven into the neighborhood where Federico was staying along Cypress Street, Holbrook told reporters.

Having parked the stolen vehicle, the suspect then forced his way into the home where Federico was staying, where he allegedly stole several credit cards. At some point he observed Federico sleeping in one of the rooms in the house and fatally shot her in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Authorities responded to the residence around 11 a.m., when Federico was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, WLTX reported.

The next day, Dickey went on a ‘shopping spree’ using the stolen credit cards in West Columbia, with the stolen vehicle he was using breaking down in Saluda County, police said.

He allegedly called a tow truck to have the stolen vehicle transported to a residence in Gaston.

Logan Federico shot and killed by ‘true convict’

Authorities began tracking Dickey as a person of interest and responded to the residence in Gaston on May 3.

He allegedly fled the home when they arrived, and officials spent the remainder of Saturday searching for him.

Around 4 p.m. on May 4, a Gaston resident reported seeing a man, later identified as Dickey, emerge from the woods and steal a car.

He drove to the initial Gaston residence law enforcement had responded to the day before and forced his way inside the home.

Authorities surrounded the residence and arrested the suspect at the Lexington County residence, moments before the suspect setting the home on fire, WYFF4 reported.

‘This is why we fight for victims,’ Chief Holbrook told reporters during Monday’s press conference. ‘Logan was a true victim: helpless and not an intended target.’

‘He’s a true convict and he deserves to be in jail for the rest of his life,’ Holbrook said.

Federico’s father, Stephen Federico, remembered his daughter during the news conference.

She had been working two jobs at the time of her death while studying to become a teacher, the parent said.

‘My daughter, I cherished. She was a strong, fun, loving individual who did what she wanted to do and was spicy. She was the biggest Taylor Swift fan that I’ve ever seen,’ the dad said. ‘She loved and adored kids — children of all ages.’

Reiterated Federico’s father, ‘The message I want to send to Dickey, who took my daughter’s life — this is from her: ‘You can’t kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body … but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me,’ before breaking down in tears.

Dickey has since been charged with murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of grand larceny, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of financial transaction card theft.

Repeat felony offender avoided lengthy jail time

Lexington County authorities are expected to also charge the suspect with arson and theft in that precinct.

Court records show Dickey being involved in 40 criminal and traffic cases between 2013 and the present.

He has convictions for breaking and entering, burglary, grand larceny, strong-arm robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, drug possession and more.

At the time of the murder, Dickey was wanted by Forest Park Police on drug charges, WISTV reported.

In 2023, records show Dickey pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. While he was sentenced to five years, he was given credit for over 410 days already served. Dickey was also placed on probation, which was set to end next month, but it was shortened ‘for compliance.’

His most recent conviction for resisting arrest resulted in a 30-day prison sentence the nypost reported.

Not immediately clear is why or how the recidivist ‘career felon’ offender had managed to evade a lengthy jail rap.

Dickey remains at the Lexington County Detention Center where he was booked following his arrest, where he remains held with bond denied.