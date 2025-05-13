: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kyle Snyder, married Olympic Gold medalist wrestler arrested in prostitution sting after responding to fake ad for services in Columbus, Ohio.

A U.S Olympic gold medalist winning wrestler and former NCAA champion, has been arrested in a prostitution sting, after offering to pay cash for ‘intimate pleasures’ at a Columbus, Ohio area establishment.

The arrest took place last week after Ohio state wrestling champion, Kyle Snyder, 29. allegedly responded to a fake internet ad created by cops to catch would-be perpetrators attempting to pay for sex.

The former Olympic wrestling medallist and self described ‘devout’ Catholic allegedly set up a date with an undercover agent, arriving at a hotel 30 minutes later and offered to pay cash for oral sex, WKRN reported.

Kyle Snyder decorated U.S wrestler highs and new lows

Snyder was then ‘arrested for Engaging in Prostitution by uniformed officers inside the hotel room,’ police said in a statement.

Columbus Police Sargent Joe Albert during a Monday press conference said Snyder was among 16 men arrested as part of the sting on Friday.

Police conducted the operation to reduce prostitution in Columbus, reported. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad that police placed offering escort services and was nabbed shortly after 8.15 p.m, Friday night.

Snyder is one of the most decorated American wrestlers of his era. He was a three-time NCAA gold medalist at Ohio State from 2016-18 and won three world freestyle titles. In 2016, Snyder won gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he represented the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

A self-described Christian, Snyder is married to a former Syracuse soccer player, Maddie Pack, according to the

He had recently signed with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, a new professional league, which boasts wrestling celebrity Hulk Hogan as its commissioner and will open its inaugural season in August.

Triple crown wrestling winner

Snyder was named as a new addition only last week, alongside fellow Olympic medalists Kyle Dake and Aaron Brooks.

Hogan said wrestlers such as Snyder ‘represent the best of the best, and that´s who we’re targeting for Real American Freestyle.’

‘Our goal is to give these athletes an opportunity to continue their careers, create a platform for greatness, and inspire a legacy that lasts.’

Although originally from Maryland, Snyder has ties to Columbus after winning three national championships at Ohio State. The second came in 2017 after he tore cartilage in his chest during the quarterfinals.

In 2016, he made history by becoming the youngest ever wrestler to secure a ‘triple crown’ – winning the world, NCAA and Olympic titles.

Snyder previously teased a move into mixed martial arts with the UFC but later said he was instead eyeing the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old was last year inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

He was a three-time All-Big Ten and league heavyweight champion and went undefeated in both 2016 and 2017 with a combined record of 28-0. Snyder ended college 75-5 and was a two-time Ohio State Male Athlete of the Year.

By the time of his induction, Snyder had amassed 42 international wrestling medals, including 30 golds.

Snyder is due back in court on May 19.