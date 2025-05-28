Kristy Crampton, Hagerstown, Maryland woman arrested attacking boy on Allegiant flight at Orlando during return Disney trip for calling her ‘fat’ and ‘Miss Piggy.’

If only the boy had ‘manners’… Florida authorities have arrested a female passenger on a plane after she allegedly attacked a child who called her ‘fat’ and ‘Miss Piggy.’

Kristy Crampton oand her child victim, described as a boy were part of a group returning home to Hagerstown, Maryland from their Disney trip vacation on Monday when the female passenger was arrested at Sanford-Orlando International Airport, WFTV reported.

Crampton is alleged to have started punching the boy just before takeoff on Allegiant Flight 2885, circa 2 p.m, when he told her she was too fat to sit in her seat, witnesses told police.

Female passenger said child victim was being ‘very rude’ and ‘disrespectful’

Along with punching the boy, Crampton then hit the child with a water bottle — before slamming his head into the airplane window as he tried to block her blows, airport police said in their report.

The pilot called police for help, and Crampton was taken into custody at the gate.

Crampton told police the child was ‘very rude’ and ‘disrespectful’ during their Disney trip.

After the child called her ‘fat’ on the plane, Crampton took his phone away — then started ‘smacking’ him when he twice shoved her arm off her armrest, she told cops.

However, a witness told police that ‘the woman was not correcting the child; she was abusing him.’

The nature of the relationship between Crampton and the boy, who had both been part of the returning Disney group, was not immediately clear.

Crampton was charged with felony child abuse. She appeared in Seminole County court Tuesday, where a judge granted her release on a $10,000 bond on condition that she have no contact with the child.