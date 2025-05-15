Cassie Ventura trial testimony against Sean P. Diddy Combs rap mogul reveals her receiving $20 million settlement pay off over ‘sex freak offs’ as his lawyers insist he is not guilty of sexual abuse, sex traffic, and racketeering amid moral and ethical dilemma of why victim continued to stay in ‘abusive’ relationship for 10 years plus.

A Manhattan jury has been tasked to decide whether rap mogul Sean P. Diddy sexually trafficked his former girlfriend and lover of over a decade, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura as it is alleged that he groomed and coerced the R&B singer to participate in sexual ‘freak-offs’ for fear if she didn’t he’d cut her off and blackmail her and release recorded video of alleged depraved sex acts.

During Wednesday testimony it was revealed Cassie Ventura pocketed a whopping $20 million settlement in her 2023 lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs — which opened the floodgates of other litigious claims against the hip-hop mogul.

The previously-unknown figure came out near the end of Ventura’s questioning by prosecutors in Manhattan federal court, as she was asked about the lawsuit that spurred criminal charges against the Bad Boy Records founder.

‘Who paid you $20 million?’ prosecutor Emily Johnson asked Ventura towards the end of her two day direct examination of prosecutor’s star witness, the nypost reported.

‘Sean and his companies,’ Ventura, 38, answered.

Ventura’s civil case laid out similar claims to those she has testified to over the past two days at his criminal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

The mom-of-two brought the lawsuit on Nov. 16, 2023, accusing the legendary music producer of raping and physically abusing her for over a decade.

Ventura had alleged that Combs, 55, who she first met in 2005 at the age of 19, regularly fed her drugs and alcohol, forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes and raping and beating her shortly after meeting her until the demise of their ‘relationship’ in 2018.

The “Me & U” singer also accused the music mogul of pressuring her into having frequent drugged-up rendezvous with male prostitutes as he filmed, directed and self pleasured – an arrangement that came Combs described as a ‘freak-off.’

She alleged Combs controlled every aspect of her life, including her money, healthcare and career. When Ventura finally found the courage in 2018 to leave Combs for good, she claimed he pushed her into her apartment and raped her one final time.

Ventura’s allegations ultimately prompted the feds to launch a probe into Combs and eventual sex trafficking and racketeering charges against the mogul which now threaten to have him locked up for decades if found guilty.

She has since taken the witness stand at his high-profile trial, where she testified and described in intimate detail (including being left with sores inside her mouth after forced to give ongoing oral pleasure and urinated on by hired male escorts as Combs watched on) the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of the rapper during their volatile 11-year on-and-off relationship.

Her short-lived lawsuit against Combs was settled within a day – though the settlement amount was kept under wraps until her testimony Wednesday.

Combs, 55, has since pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. Or nearly.

His lawyers have said his alleged victims actually took part in so-called ‘freak-off’ sex marathons with male escorts willingly, and that while he may be guilty of domestic abuse (captured hotel tapes have damned the defense) in regards to Ventura, he was not a sex-trafficker.

Which is to also wonder, is Diddy being persecuted beyond accusations of his alleged abuse because of his preference for sexual perversion and voyeurism? Or at one point does sexual curiosity end and sexual abuse envelopes?

The trial has led to many commentators wondering why hadn’t Ventura simply walked out on Combs, or had she too actually enjoyed the sexual trysts or at the very least the money and lifestyle that came being involved with the rap mogul? And by extension been a willing participant, if for the fact that she ‘stuck around’ for so long.

The comments neglect the overriding gambit of how sexual predators solicit and control their victims, not often physical but rather psychologically, emotionally along with the threat of ruin, humiliation (aka blackmail – Ventura claims Diddy threatening to release video that she feared would ruin her career), leaving victims often powerless and at the mercy of their ‘narcissistic abusers.’

Reflected one commentator on the web:

‘These ‘people’ are often highly skilled at presenting a super charming high functioning successful intelligent image of themselves to trap their victims. By the time you realise that something is terribly off and figure out exactly what it is, it is often too late and becomes almost impossible to leave.’

Wrote another, ‘… she was terrified they would be released and Diddy taunted her with that as a form of control and emotional blackmail.’

And another, Diddy had overwhelming psychological control over her and took full advantage of her. Complete physical and emotional abuse, with assorted drugs and beatings to keep her in line.

While another commentator rebuffed, ‘Cassie had her eye on the prize the whole time which was money -cold hard cash. 10 years she could have walked away and called police, but she flew around the world with Combs, went to all the televised award shows wearing designer outfits and then cashed in making $20 million.

Added another, ‘To me this is just a money grab. What people do for money? He paid wannabe people to do freaky things and does not appear any of them went to the police at the time.’

Ventura is slated to be cross-examined by Combs’ defense team on Thursday in what promises to continue be a public spectacle and statement on sexual abuse, harassment, control, power, domestic violence, celebrity, and crossed boundaries… and transgression.