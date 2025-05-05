Braun Levi, Loyola High School tennis star killed by Jenia Belt, Manhattan Beach DUI driver in California while walking along boulevard.

A high school tennis star in California was run over and killed by a suspected DUI driver over the weekend. The tragedy comes months after the victim’s family was forced to relocate following the Palisades fire burning down their home.

Braun Levi, 18, was fatally struck while walking with a friend down a boulevard in Manhattan Beach at 1 a.m. Sunday. The collision occurred near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Ronda Drive.

Paramedics with the Manhattan Beach Fire Department rushed Levi to the hospital, where despite life-saving measures, authorities said he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased.

Loyola high school tennis star killed by DUI driver

Crime scene footage obtained by KTLA 5 showed the harrowing aftermath, including Belt’s car’s shattered windshield behind yellow crime scene tape.

The tragedy occurred just a month before the up and coming tennis player was due to graduate from Loyola High School, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Jenia Belt, 33, was charged with murder and driving under the influence over the lethal crash, according to a release from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Levi was killed just months after his family relocated to the area after losing their home in the wildfires that devastated huge swaths of Los Angeles in January, the LA Times reported.

Loyola High School is one of the top-ranked Jesuit academic institutions in Los Angeles. The yearly tuition is roughly $27,000, according to the school’s website.

Levi was the captain of the varsity tennis team and ‘one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history,’ according at statement from the school’s athletics department.

TENNIS | Got ourselves a 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐄𝐃 singles player! 🇺🇸 Senior captain and four-year Varsity player Braun Levi ’25 comes in at No. 50 in the UTR Sports Boys HS Individual rankings with his 10.84 UTR#LoyolaTennis | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/dFJrTHzdWw — Loyola High Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) April 4, 2025

Braun Levi remembered

The teen, who recently moved up the national tennis ranks was honored by his classmates during a Sunday night candle vigil at school campus.

‘Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family… bringing light, joy, and inspiration to everyone he touched,’ Loyola High School Principal Jamal Adam told students and staff in an email.

Levi’s social media was also flooded with tributes.

‘Anyone who got to know you knows how lucky they are. You never met a stranger, and left an impact on everyone you met. I’m going to live and love as big as you every day,’ wrote one user.

‘The best friend a kid could ask for,’ another said.

A memorial filled with flowers and photos of the victim were placed at the scene of the crash where well wishers gathered.

Levi was scheduled to attend the University of Virginia in the fall. He is survived by his parents and sister.

Belt remains held without bail.