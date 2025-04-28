Nyla Simmons, St Louis, Missouri teen dancing on top of SUV killed after falling & hit by fire truck rushing to emergency at busy intersection.

An 18 year old St Louis, Missouri woman was killed over the weekend when she was struck by a fire truck rushing to an emergency after falling off the roof of an SUV, police said.

Nyla Simmons according to police died after the Cadillac Escalade she had been traveling with’ stopped at a red light circa 11.20pm, Saturday, The teen who had been ‘dancing’ on the roof of the vehicle fell once the vehicle began to move again.

Moments later, Simmons was hit by a fire truck that was responding to a call. Officials said the truck had its lights and sirens on, KOLD reported.

According to police, everyone involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The woman’s death has left her family bereft and searching for answers.

‘We aren’t ever going to be the same after this,’ her dad Everett Simmons told the outlet.

Nyla Simmons’ parents said she was attending a friend’s prom send-off before the accident.

‘We just wanted the best for Nyla, the incident is just tragic the way she died but, that’s what hurts the most, the way she died. Nyla was out having fun, that’s what she liked: having fun, hanging out with her friends,’ her mom Letrice Simmons said.

Nyla’s parents are asking people to learn from their daughter’s mistakes and ‘be safe while having fun.’

The parents say they don’t blame the friends that Nyla Simmons was with in the vehicle; they were just teens being teens, the parents told the outlet. The parents also stated ‘that no one could have guessed the night would end with the 18-year-old losing her life.’ Or could they? Assuming riding on top of moving vehicles usually comes with inherent high risk of loss of life should one thing go wrong?

‘We’ve all been young before, we all have done some type of thing where it could have ended up bad for us,’ Nyla’s dad said. ‘We want all her people and her friends to take this and learn from it.’

Added Nyla’s mom, ‘Don’t get on top of a car, ya’ll, just don’t get on top. Just be safe.’

Define safe? Define common sense? Define young and free and invincible?

Nyla Simmons was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Parkway North High School last year and was set to start cosmetology school at Grabber School of Hair Design on Monday.

Cops continue to investigate.