Krishawn Brown $1300 custom prom dress disaster and how the internet came to her rescue. How a Birmingham, Alabama mom used the power of social media to remedy a prom gown made by fashion designer Hope Sivi coming well short of expectations, allowing her teen daughter to have a magic night out.

A Birmingham, Alabama woman has caused disconcert after sharing a post on social media where she told of paying a local designer $1300 for a custom prom dress for her daughter’s upcoming big day only to end up with a finished product that fell far short of expectations.

But there would be light at the end of the tunnel after social media users banded together… and allow one teenage girl to still have her big prom night. But more on that below…

Krishawn Brown, after paying $1,300 for her daughter’s custom prom gown, the final product was far from what was promised (a side by side comparison shows a well designed dress versus the ill fitting unfinished one that was eventually delivered). The designer, Hope Sivi, canceled the last fitting, delivered the dress through someone else it was revealed.

Posted Krishawn Brown on Friday in a post that went widely viral:

‘This is unexceptionable you ask 1300.00 for this dress you cancelled on the last fitting date you have my baby 5 fucking diamonds on her dress you sent it by someone else because you knew it was jacked up and had the audacity to ask for the remaining balance, today is prom and people wonder why I don’t f*ck with my own on certain things because some of us are so damn unprofessional.This is what she ask for and this is what she got I wonder if it was personal towards me because your other clients dresses were fine but Karma is a mutherf**ka. I want this post to move forward on Facebook so I will give the name in a few days yes bitch I’m smarter than you.’

Within the space of 11 hours the post which elicited a wide range of emotions and reader comments was shared 3,900 times, liked just under 5000 times along with receiving close to 2000 comments.

Read sample comments: ‘Prom season is the biggest scam of the year.’

Responded another, ‘I work at a school for 30 yes and these kids look forward for this one night of PROM TO SHINE LIKE A DIAMOND !! I’m so sorry this happen to her but I have seen things like this happen over the year of my experience of working at a school.’

Wrote another: ‘Oh wow…… so unacceptable , share business info so no one else will get jacked.’

Stated another: ‘We’ll get to her tomorrow, what can we do to help babygirl get her a dress today?’

Inquired another, It’s a lot of designers on here, can someone fix it?? Shidd what size does she wear mama??

Wondered another, ‘I have a black velvet gown that may fit her, you might could add some diamonds or pieces to it.’

After delivering on her promise to out the designer, Hope Sivi, who learned the hard way the wrath of a mother and the capacity of the internet, the mom a few hours posted that salvation had arrived.

Shared Krishawn Brown: ‘I’m going live tonight but my heart is full this is a grandbaby who has never ask for much graduating with honors mild and meek I am f up about this but thank you all for reaching out offering dresses yall go make me cry it’s good to see we are all not all messed up there is still hope for us again thank yall.’

And again just two hours later: ‘Going live at 9 pm.’

At time of publishing, late Friday night, Krishawn Brown had yet to share the ensemble that her teen daughter presumably got to get doled up in. But presumably her proud mom would be sharing on the internet what the internet and fellow social media users had come up with and how they banded to ensure one teen’s big evening would forever stay magical.