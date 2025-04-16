Sonya and Mason Adkins, Glenville, West Virginia parents arrested for child neglect after partying all night only for their 3 year old son to end up on the roof and 1 year old brother found unattended. Both boys were covered in feces and urine waist down.

It must have been a raging party … if only the 3 year old boy haunched on a roof petrified with fear and his one year old brother could understand.

A West Virginia couple are face child neglect charges after police responded to calls of a 3 year old boy ‘shivering’ on the family roof during a rain storm where they came across two unsupervised children covered in feces.

Sonya Adkins, 25, and Mason Adkins, 29, both of Glenville, Gilmer County, were arrested following an incident last week which involved the parents losing track of their two young sons amidst revelries.

Parents admit amazing all night rager

During questioning, the parents told police that they had fallen asleep after all ’night partying.’ The parents conceded not having checked on their children for 16 hours.

On April 10, circa 11.45 a.m, cops responding to calls of an infant on the roof of a house on River Street, where they came across a 3-year-old boy approximately 12 feet from the ground ‘hunched over shivering from the cold rain, crying and scared,’ the Glenville Police Department stated.

A man from inside the residence ‘was completely unaware of the child being on the roof’ and ‘did not answer’ when law enforcement asked how to get to the child, a criminal complaint stated according to WBOY.

Officers went inside the home and had to unlock several doors to reach the child, including the child’s bedroom door which officers ‘had to unlock from the outside,’ the complaint stated. The room, which also had a 1-year-old child inside, ‘smelled of feces and urine,’ officers said.

The window in the room was broken out, so officers finished breaking the window to remove the 3-year-old from the roof; officers recorded in the complaint that ‘at this point, no parents were found.’

Parents hadn’t checked on their two young children for 16 hours

According to the complaint, both children were ‘covered waist down with urine and feces’ and there was ‘feces caked on the wall, which appeared to be on the wall for some time.’

Sonya Adkins and Mason Adkins were both allegedly asleep when their child managed to escape his bedroom. They told police that they had not checked on the juveniles since 8 p.m. the previous evening. The couple also admitted to staying up all night playing video games and smoking pot, WDTV reported.

Following their arrest, Sonya and Mason Adkins were both charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and conspiracy. The parents continue to remain at the Central Regional Jail on $50,000 cash-only bail.

It remained unclear who was now taking care of the couple’s three children.