Richard Samarel and Lina Maria Samarel mystery deaths: Ex Bloomberg exec & his Colombian therapist wife & 9 year old daughter found dead at their Spartanburg County 6 bedroom residence amid murder-suicide speculation.

What went wrong? The bodies of a former Bloomberg executive, his wife and their 9 year old daughter were found over their weekend at their luxury home in South Carolina as authorities now seek to determine what led to their ‘mysterious’ deaths.

Richard Samarel, 54, Lina Maria Samarel, 45, and their daughter, 9-year-old daughter, Samantha Samarel were identified as the bodies found at the family’s sprawling Greer, Greenville, area mansion on Friday.

Cops have revealed few further details about the deaths — including whether they were murdered or died by some accident — but there seems to be no ‘threat to the public,’ a release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.

The coroner said the time of death for Richard, Lina and Samantha was between 10:20 a.m. and 11:29 a.m, WYFF4 reported.

Cops said there were ‘other residents’ of the home who ‘were in school when the incident occurred’ — possibly another daughter and young son of the couple shown in social media posts by Lina Maria.

The couple has three children. It remained unclear how the 9 year old girl came to be home on a school day.

‘More information will be released at the appropriate time once both the Coroner’s Office and this agency can further their respective investigations of this incident,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities declined to respond to social media speculation whether the deaths were the possible result of a murder-suicide and if so, why? Whether their deaths were the result of trauma and the result of domestic abuse? Others meanwhile speculated if the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning?

The parents’ Facebook profiles indicate they had been married since 2009.

Richard Samarel previously worked as an equities manager at Bloomberg LP before leaving the company in 2007, and his wife was a Colombian immigrant who worked for the US Department of Veterans Affairs as a therapist, according to their profiles.

The family lived in a six-bedroom home worth nearly $800,000, according to Zillow.

The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office continue to investigate the case, while requesting for compassion.