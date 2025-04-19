Social media post by Jdawg ignites debate and commentary after saying she knew FSU shooter, Phoenix Ikner when he was around 16-17 and that he was not motivated by politics but wild rage and hate and who was openly ‘ openly homophonic, racist, sexist, and a bully.’

Causing disconcert on social media is a post a female who claims knowing and having gone to school with Florida State University suspected shooter, Phoenix Ikner, whose comments led to a wider discussion of who exactly the 20 year old student gunman was and what may have led to him shooting up his school and killing two and injuring another five.

Posted social media user, Jdawg under the handle of @Jackattacksonz who presumably went to school with the alleged shooter when they were both teens:

I knew phoenix ikner, I knew him at 16-17, he’s not an anti-trumper, pro-palistine, pro-LGBTQ+, he Is someone filled with hatred, someone who has been openly homophonic, racist, sexist, and a bully. Idc if he was republican or democratic he was someone hateful and that’s it. — Jdawg (@Jackattacksonz) April 17, 2025

Who exactly is FSU shooter, Phoenix Ikner?

To prove she was not lying about knowing Ikner, the woman posted a photo from schoolbook (see above lead image) to prove that she was not lying.

Perhaps most intriguing were some of the responses from commentators, which alluded to what may have ultimately motivated the alleged 20 year old political science major, who reportedly was thrown out of the on campus political debate club for harboring extreme right wing ‘fascist’ views which many found disturbing and promoting hate.

But what exactly did Ikner hate and why? And how was shooting up his school going to address the hate and rage he felt? Reflected a sampling of commentators below the above post on X:

Why are young males in America turning to gun violence?

‘I am extremely surprised to learn that the school shooter is a conservative, just as the overwhelming majority of school shooters are. Never would have thought that a conservative would do the thing that’s essentually become a form of conservative protest.’

Responded one commentator, ‘Spoke with one of his former professors. I’m good friends with the professor. Told me he was filled with extremist right-wing views that the professor tried desperately to talk him away from. Never thought he’d do something like this though.’

Stated another, ‘Homophobic, racist, sexist = MAGA/ Republican’

And another, ‘He was bible thumping registered Republican.’

Wrote another, ‘As is the case with so many murderers. Either mentally ill or just plain lost in hatred.’

Wondered another commentator, ‘was he an incel, serious question’

Posted another, ‘He was radicalized by the republican/Russian psyop into a domestic terrorist just like so many before him and the many more to come.’

While another inquired, ‘So you banged him?’

To date, investigators have yet to say what ultimately led to Ikner shooting up his school and what rage and hatred he felt inside and why he was compelled to let out his venom at an institution where presumably he would be given the opportunity to flourish and come of his own and be part of a greater society- and that may be part of the dilemma, the ongoing fracture within education, politics, society and the ongoing saga of ‘disempowered, disillusioned’ young men who often resort to guns and violence in a desperate attempt to forge an identity and their place in the world, as deranged and lethal as it may seem to the rational person.

But one guesses, Phoenix Ikner was never rational and that may have been his ultimate undoing and society’s as well …