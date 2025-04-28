Nikki Creel Fitch, North Platte, Nebraska woman viciously assaulted by husband, Nathan Eugene Creel, just hours after praising the love of his life on Facebook. Man who faces first degree assault is a repeat domestic violence offender. GoFundme launched for victim now fighting for her life.

A Nebraska woman is fighting for her life after her husband severely beating the woman, just hours after the man, ‘praising’ the ‘love of his life,’ on Facebook.

Nikki Creel Fitch, of North Platte, suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, facial fractures, severe eye injuries, and brain bleeding following the vicious assault which took place at their residence on Saturday.

Domestic violence victim fighting for her life

The domestic violence victim was transferred to Lincoln, Nebraska, and is currently in the ICU.

Following his arrest on April 26, Nathan E. Creel was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with first degree domestic assault.

Posted Nathan Creel (see immediate above image and text below) on Facebook just hours before the vicious assault, April 26, 11.01 am:

‘It’s honestly mind blowing where we met then how far we have come! We both have made mistakes but as I sit here and look back this marriage is definitely worth the bad days and the great days! You’re so beautiful to me Nikki Creel it’s crazy! What you have done for me no one else has even fathomed the thought of doing for me !

Repeat offender husband beats ‘love of his life’ wife hours after Facebook post

I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused but I assure you I’m here to stay forever, you are legit my world and I promise to protect your heart and your feelings over anybody else’s your my queen and I’m your king let’s build this castle and set a foundation that can’t be touched or broken and live instead of just survive I love you baby girl alot alot’ Ah dear. Brief pause. Take a swig of moonshine. Wonder what makes certain people tick?

The post prior to the husband’s arrest led to some praising the couple’s ‘successful’ marriage, with one commentator writing, ‘Awe I love this, God bless your marriage!’

It wasn’t long before a tide of commentators condemned the husband.

Commented one, You dont deserve that sweet girl and i hope you rot with the rest of the garbage. You deserve what you did to her times a million!!!

Wrote another, ‘You are TRASH Nathan Creel!!! Praying she survives and can send you away forever!!!’

While another, who identified herself as the victim’s sister responded, ‘Don’t you ever contact her again after what you did to her you piece of crap!’

Commentated another, ‘To think I worked with you a year and you put on some fake façade about how nice you are and your wife how crazy. Rot.’

A cursory regard of the web revealed the husband having previous arrests for domestic assault, including a July 2024 arrest for ‘domestic assault resisting and obstruction.’

In the aftermath of the assault, a GoFundme fundraiser was organized by Tiffany Hernandez for Nikki’s recovery. As of Sunday night, $6705 was donated to the domestic violence victim.