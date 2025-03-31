Ashley Vaia, Deltona, Florida woman shot dead by Samuel Vaia, a week after making bail for domestic abuse of his ex-wife. Man dies from self inflicted gunshot wounds following police chase.

A Florida woman was found dead during the early morning hours of Monday morning after her teen daughter heard gunfire at their Deltona residence. Just a few hours later, the victim’s ex husband, suspected of fatally shooting the woman would die of self inflicted gunshot injuries during a police chase.

Ashley Vaia, 38, was found dead in her home by her teen daughter just on 2:23 a.m, Monday morning, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s ex husband, Samuel Vaia, 33, who fled the scene was arrested shortly after at around 5.15 a.m, following a high speed police chase, after the man crashing his vehicle in Palm Coast, Flagler County, WKMG reported.

Nevertheless the suspect would die a short time later from a self inflected gunshot wound which he inflicted prior to being taken into custody.

The suspect prior to his death had led law enforcement on a high speed multi-county chase, with speeds of over 100 mph in his white Range Rover SUV before crashing near the Hammock Dunes Bridges, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.

The suspect’s father, who lives nearby, called police to say Ashley Vaia had been shot and his son had left the house in camo gear, with a bullet-proof vest and two guns.

Ashley Vaia had three kids, ages 2, 19 and 21, WESH reported.

The murder-suicide comes a week after Samuel Vaia reportedly battered Ashley during a dispute in which he accused her of cheating on him on March 23rd.

Ex husband made bail a week earlier after battering Ashley Vaia

The spouse is alleged to have taken her phone away during the altercation, with Ashley reportedly yelling to the phone to call 911 in an attempt to use voice-activated emergency protocol. Samuel is said to have tried covering her mouth, but ultimately left after being found by one of the couple’s kids.

VSO deputies said Ashley told them they were still trying to salvage the relationship, and that he still had a key to the house. He was arrested by the VSO on a battery charge before being released the following day on $2,000 bond. The husband was ordered to surrender all firearms. He turned in 3, VSO said.

Vaia was previously arrested in Volusia County, for burglary, petty theft, and loitering back in December 2009.

‘Our hearts go out to Ashley’s children, and all her family and friends who have to deal with losing her to such a senseless act of violence,’ Sheriff Mike Chitwood with Volusia County told reporters. ‘Time and time again, we see that domestic violence situations can escalate quickly and dangerously, with tragic consequences.’

‘This guy was hellbent on killing her,’ Chitwood said.