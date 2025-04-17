Marcia Norman missing Washington state woman found buried in concrete underneath hastily built shed by her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, a formerly convicted child molester out on probation. Thurston County authorities investigate.

An 82 year old Washington state grandmother who was reported missing earlier this month has been found deceased, her body found partially encased in concrete and buried under a newly build shed at her Tenino area residence.

Marcia Norman’s hastily made tomb was found Apr. 10th, nine days after the 82 year old had dinner with her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz, a convicted child molester who was out on probation, who is now considered a person of interest in the case according to a release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe Zizz was the last person to see the 82 year old woman alive according to Lieutenant Mike Brooks of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

‘He told us they had dinner together. He’s not the average handyman to this family,’ Lt. Mike Brooks told KIRO 7. ‘He’s a good family friend, so it doesn’t necessarily seem like having dinner together would be uncommon.’

Adding via Fox 13 Seattle, ‘We spoke to [Zizz] a couple of times over the days, just trying to understand the interactions with her, the relationship, how often he’s known her, what he was doing at the house — that kind of stuff.’

The missing 82 year old woman’s body was found five days after family reported her missing on April 5th after last hearing from her on April 1st, the day the missing woman invited her handyman over for dinner.

Detectives claim that Zizz built a shed at a piece of property in Olympia, the day after Norman was reported missing. On April 9th, Detectives obtained power equipment to move the shed and excavate the ground beneath it.

Detectives discovered human remains buried under the shed and partially encased in concrete. On April 10th, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains belonged to Norman.

Detectives say that while they were looking into Zizz, he fled to Missoula, Montana. This violated his sentencing for an unrelated sex offense, and he was arrested.

On April 13, detectives extradited Zizz to Washington. He is now in the Thurston County Jail on a no-bail hold for his child molestation probation violation warrant, while Detectives finish gathering evidence to determine culpability.

Court documents show Zizz’s previous case had to do with child molestation and inappropriate electronic communication with a minor.

Thurston County prosecutors say Zizz served 11 months behind bars as part of that case and was currently serving a 93-month probationary period. Because of this violation, they plan to ask a judge to revoke the probation and send Zizz back behind bars for 93 months — over seven years.

The cause and manner of death of the 82 year old woman had yet to be determined.

Offered Norman’s niece, Traci Kistenmacher, ‘Everybody loved Marci.’

‘She would hug you and she would tell you, ‘Everything was going to be okay.”

Authorities have not said what they believe led to the handyman killing the 82 year old beloved woman.