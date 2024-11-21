Mom leaves toddler home alone to go on out of town date...

Reese Louise Myers, Killeen, Texas woman leaves 16 month old toddler son home alone to go out of town to meet a man she met on a dating app. Parent ends up staying away from home until her arrest 4 months later in California.

A Texas woman is accused of leaving her 16 month child unattended at an apartment so she could travel out of town to meet a man she had recently met on a dating app.

Reese Louise Myers, 25, is alleged to have left her 16 month old son home alone along with two dogs in Killeen so she could travel to San Antonio to meet a man she met on Hinge. San Antonio is roughly 160 miles south-southwest Killeen.

Notice of the child being left unattended came on July 28, when at around 9.50am according to an affidavit, officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark in Killeen on reports of welfare to a child.

According to the affidavit, call notes informed officers that a child was hanging out of a broken window and an aggressive dog was trying to attack the child, KWTX reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a toddler with his head and shoulders hanging out of the window of a ground level apartment along with an aggressive dog charging at other residents attempting to help the child.

Responding officers noticed the window was not shattered, but that it had been previously repaired with cardboard and plexiglass.

After removing the cardboard and plexiglass to get inside the apartment, officers found the 16-month-old child wearing only a shirt with visible feces on his skin and was showing signs of diaper rash.

A survey of the apartment revealed that the child was alone, except for two dogs that were protective of the child, the affidavit states.

Officers noticed precautions had been taken to leave the child alone without a babysitter, including having other doors closed off, a baby gate blocking off the kitchen area and having deadbolts locked on the doors and windows,

Officers then contacted Myers who told them she had traveled to San Antonio to meet a man she met on dating app, Hinge.

Myers also told police that she had a babysitter who she contacted through Facebook to look after the child, the affidavit states.

Police met with the babysitter, who previously babysat for Myers on December 2, 2023, and she told authorities that she had not spoken to Myers since December 2023, the affidavit alleges.

But there’s more.

Officers were approached by another woman who said Myers lived with her for a month in October 2023 and that Myers showed signs of neglect towards the child.

The woman said while Myers was living with her, Myers would leave the house at night and sometimes not return until the next day.

The woman claimed Myers would tell her that the child would sleep through the night and not wake up.

Officers at the time asked the mother to return to Killeen only for the mother not to oblige lawandcrime reported.

Myers who had remained a fugitive and who had been living in California was located and arrested on November 5 before being extradited back to Texas on Tuesday according to KWKT.

The ‘parent’ now faces a charge of abandoning/endangering a child, and remains in custody at the Bell County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

The boy has since been placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.