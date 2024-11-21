Margaret Preble, La Grange, KY woman killed in hit & run, no arrests

Margaret Preble, La Grange, Kentucky woman killed in hit and run while going for evening walk minutes from her home. No arrests.

A 75 year old Kentucky woman was killed in a hit and run while going for an evening stroll just minutes from her home, Monday late afternoon. To date, no arrests have been made in the woman’s death as authorities are still working to find those responsible.

Margaret Preble, or Peggy as she was known to friends and family, went on a short evening walk last Monday near her home in La Grange, Oldham County, KY, as she did often on November 11. In an area without any sidewalks, the long and winding Highway 42 worked as a path the 75-year-old would walk beside, WAVE reports.

She left her home around 5:30 p.m., enough time to get a walk in before dark set in. Except Preble never made it home.

Former Kentucky chiropractor killed in hit and run

Curious as to what may have happened to his wife, husband Larry Preble set out to look for Margaret.

‘When it started to get dark, I gave her a call, and she didn’t answer. It went straight to voice[mail],’ said Larry Prebble, Margaret’s husband of 48 years.

The husband recalled thinking something was not right when he checked the location of his wife’s phone.

‘She was about 1,000 feet up the road. I thought, ‘Oh, she’ll be home in five minutes.’ And I waited, but she didn’t come,’ he said. ‘So, I got in my car and drove slowly up the street, and I found her in the grass, face down.’

Despite desperate attempts at CPR, Larry was unable to save his wife.

‘I knew it was too late. She was already cold,’ the husband said. ‘I found out later that she had severe chest trauma and lung damage.’

Responding EMS would later tell the husband that Margaret Preble, ‘never had a chance.’

‘I had just a moment to lie down in the grass next to her and hold her, but I never really got to say goodbye,’ the grieving husband recalled.

Investigators say Margaret had been hit by a speeding car, with the driver not having stopped and that her death was immediate, her injuries extensive and that she likely didn’t suffer.

‘She was an easy, open, outgoing, loving, caring and very giving person,’ reflected Larry Preble.

In the years since meeting in Nashville, TN, the couple eventually moved to La Grange where they both ran a chiropractic clinic, with both practising.

The couple were also avid bicyclists and led groups for large bike rides.

Kentucky husband searches for answers

A year into retirement, Larry Preble is now searching for answers, who killed his wife and the love of his life, and why had they failed to get out of their vehicle and try to assist Margaret Preble?

‘I know that accidents can happen but I just don’t understand how a human being could be left like that,’ said Larry Preble.

Larry Preble is now preparing for a celebration of life service in December to honor his wife’s memory with those who loved her most.

Anyone with information on Margaret Treble’s death is asked to contact police at (502) 222-1300 or online at OCPD Report a Tip or Crime.