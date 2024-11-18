Atlanta mom who cooked her 2 sons in oven & sent dad...

Lamora Williams, Atlanta mom found guilty of slow cooking toddler sons in oven and sending video to the children’s father, Jameel Penn as she now gets life in jail.

An Atlanta, Georgia mother who ‘knowingly and intentionally’ placed her two toddlers sons in an oven and who cooked the boys to death is to spend the rest of her life in jail.

Lamora Williams on Friday was convicted of 14 charges, including murder, in the October 2017 deaths of her sons Ke-Yaunte Penn, two, and one-year-old Ja’Karter Penn.

The Atlanta mom’s sentencing follows her ‘slowly cooking her two toddler sons’ in an oven and then sending video footage of their bodies to their father, prosecutors said.

‘It was like a real horror movie,’

Police launched an investigation into Williams, then 24, after the mother called 911 to report that she had come home from work only to find her two children dead in her Atlanta apartment, according to an arrest warrant.

The parent said that she found a stove lying on Ja’Karter’s head and that Ke-Yaunte ‘was laid out on the floor with his brains laid out on the floor’. Police say the boys had suffered severe burns.

A third boy, aged three at the time, was found in the residence unharmed.

Williams alleged the trio had been with a caregiver at the time of the murders and maintained her innocence in the case, but investigators determined that she had placed the children in the oven the night before she called 911.

‘Like, can you please tell me, like, I don’t want to get locked up because this is not my fault. I had just came home from work,’ she told a 911 dispatcher, according to Law and Crime.

The children’s father Jameel Penn claimed that Williams video called him after killing the children. He contacted police immediately when he saw his motionless children on the ground and realized something wasn’t right.

‘It was like a real horror movie,’ the dad told WSB-TV days after. ‘It was Friday the 13th.’

Williams had pleaded not guilty and maintained her innocence.

A tragedy that could’ve been averted?

A jury on Friday found her guilty of a myriad of counts against her including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, concealing the death of another, and giving a false statement.

Following her conviction, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 35 years.

Williams was said to have suffered from a long history of mental illness that was brought on by her father’s passing when she was 19 and being a single mother of four.

Her mother previously told Fox 5 that she believed Williams had ‘snapped’ following her breakup with Penn.

Williams’s sister Tabitha Hollingsworth previously told WSB TV the children’s deaths were preventable.

‘This was something we saw that could possibly happen,’ Hollingsworth said in 2017. ‘She’s had issues from a baby. Issues my mom tried to address with the state of Georgia.’