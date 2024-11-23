Alexys Pinto, Houston, Texas woman released on bond after attempting to shoot her boyfriend, Elvis Munoz dead during a jealous fit of rage as victim fears for his life.

The girlfriend from hell… A woman who lured her boyfriend to a ‘magic’ sunset spot in Texas only to shoot at him countless times at point blank range has posted bond as the man who survived the ordeal now fears for his life.

Alexys Pinto, 23, is accused of luring her boyfriend, Elvis Muñoz, to a secluded area on Houston’s South Side where the couple would watch the sunset, only for her to pull out a gun and start shooting at the unwitting man on Sept. 5.

The episode led to Munoz being struck in both hands, the stomach and chest.

Jealous fit turns into calculated move

Incredibly the boyfriend survived what was suppose to be a ‘quick execution.’

Pinto, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (not attempted murder?) was originally booked into Harris County Jail with bail set at $75,000, KPRC reported.

Earlier in the day prior to the Sept 5 shooting, Pinto had become livid with Munoz, who worked as a mechanic, when one of his clients showed up at their residence with a car for him to work on, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Houston Police Department. When Munoz explained the nature of his work, Pinto allegedly flew into a rage of jealousy — trying to hit her boyfriend and managing to kick one of their dogs.

Munoz intercepted the attack by grabbing his girlfriend’s wrists and advising calm, authorities say. During the frenzy commotion, Pinto allegedly demanded to know why Munoz touched the female client before shifting her outward state and suggesting that they venture to a specific place where they once enjoyed the sunset together.

It is there that according to the criminal complaint that Pinto hatched her plan and would attempt to kill ‘her boyfriend,’ who would survive the ordeal, and Pinto arrested.

Two months after her arrest, a Houston court lowered her bail to $10,000, which was paid, and Pinto was released from jail on Nov. 15, according to court documents.

‘I took several shots. I fought for my life for hours,’

The ex girlfriend’s release has led to Munoz condemning the courts for allowing Pinto to be released after the woman allegedly tried to kill him.

‘You’re willing to take care of someone and love them so much for three years and for them to pay you with bullets, try to take your life,’ Muñoz told KHOU.

Muñoz, who worked as a mechanic before the shooting, now has limited movement in his hands and has been forced to undergo numerous surgeries.

‘I took several shots. I fought for my life for hours,’ the victim said.

Recalled Munoz according to an arrest affidavit as he laid on the ground bleeding after being shot numerous times by Pinto, ‘Oh my God, it’s not my time, what did I do, what did I do?’

Retorted Pinto at the time as she stood over the man, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do you like that. I didn’t shoot you in the right places.’ Adding, ‘I didn’t mean to do you like this. This was supposed to be quick.’

Pinto fired a shot directly at Muñoz’s face, but was reportedly blocked by his hands.

When Pinto ran out of bullets, Muñoz convinced his now-ex to get him to help, telling her he still loved her and wanted to have children with her, anything he could think of that would get her to keep him alive. Fortunately for Munoz, Pinto relented and was able to get him to a gas station before being rushed to hospital where he survived his ordeal.

Let down by the judicial system?

Nevertheless, the ex girlfriend’s release has led to Munoz’s relatives expressing outrage and disbelief.

‘I am furious that the system is not doing their part,’ Muñoz’s sister Ana Fernandez told KHOU. ‘Because someone stated she has mental illness.’

Pinto was found to have ‘a mental illness or to be a person with an intellectual disability,’ according to a form signed by Harris County Hearing Judge Sharon Chu on Sept. 21.

Muñoz has since undergone several surgeries, including one to remove a bullet from his chest the day his ex was bailed out of jail.

Reflected Munoz, ‘I’ve always worked hard to care for her as best as I could. Sometimes I wouldn’t even eat just for her to have a good plate of food. She’ll be jealous, controlling, she would isolate me from family and friends. She holds grudges.’

Pinto’s bail conditions do not allow her to be near Muñoz or his family and she has to wear an ankle monitor.