Tanna Rae Wroblewski 4 month old baby girl dies amid record heat during Lake Havasu, Arizona outing as newborn’s death is believed to be a heat exposure illness. Infant’s mother, Alyssa Wroblewski is left grappling explaining the death to the infant’s older sister.

A four-month-old baby girl died from heat exposure during a 4th of July long weekend trip at an Arizona area lake as the US continues to contend with unprecedented warm weather.

Tanna Rae Wroblewski lost consciousness Friday while on a boat with her family on Lake Havasu, around three hours outside of Phoenix.

The family performed CPR on the infant before the Lake Havasu City Fire Department took over.

Inconsolable

The newborn was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center before she was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where she later died, just days before the infant girl would have turned four-months-old.

‘I will never understand why you had to leave us, you were just too perfect. I love you endlessly and I will look for you everywhere angel,’ Tanna’s mother, Alyssa Wroblewski, wrote on Facebook. ‘We are beyond devastated, heartbroken, there are just no words.’

Although her cause of death has not yet been released, officials believe it was brought on by a heat-related illness.

Tanna was born on March 8 and she was a younger sister to her sibling Ray, according to Alyssa’s Facebook.

Unnecessary risks?

A GoFundMe page was created to help support the baby’s family during this challenging time.

When she was taken to the second hospital, staff ‘did everything in their power to revive her,’ but Tanna did not make it, the page said.

Detectives continue to investigate into the child’s sudden death, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told 12News.

Temperatures in the region soared to highs of 120°F last Friday, AccuWeather records show.

Meanwhile, Tanna’s mom revealed in her Facebook post that it had been challenging trying to explain the sudden death to the infant’s older sister.

‘We don’t understand why you had to leave, how could she?’ Wroblewski wrote.

‘She’s left out toys for you and made sure your favorites were all in the bassinet before bed the last couple nights. We are so heartbroken without you baby girl.’

Lamented one commentator on social media: ‘No different than leaving a child in a hot car or taking a child hiking in the middle of summer. This was 100% preventable!’

Opined another: ‘It was not the heat it was neglect! They should be charged! I live in Vegas it got to 120 this last weekend warnings are everywhere! There’s no excuse for this other than 4th of July partying was more of a priority than their baby was!’

A sweltering heat wave has taken over the US, causing many to feel ill and others to die.

Oppressive heat is blanketing large swaths of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, southern New England and the Northwest. Idaho could hit 109 degrees USA Today reported on Tuesday.

In California, a motorcyclist died in Death Valley from heat exposure on Saturday. The high temperature that day reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data.

Reported the Scientific American: ‘The trend toward more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense heat waves is a hallmark of the climate emergency that has resulted from humans burning fossil fuels and releasing planet-warming greenhouse gases. These heat extremes—along with exceptionally warm ocean waters—contributed to the first week of July becoming the hottest week on record globally, based on preliminary data, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).’