Rosanna Lisa Stanley and Gina Guy scam 16 lonely elderly man out of $7million in long running ‘romance’ schemes as the con artists preyed on their male victims vulnerability and their desire for female companionship.

Two ‘callous’ con artist women are alleged to have scammed up to 16 lonely old men out of more than $7 million in a long-running romance scheme, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced.

Rosanna Lisa Stanley and Gina Guy conned the ‘elderly’ men with stories about kidney and liver transplants, with the unwitting victims handing over the grifters large sums for bogus business investments, prosecutors alleged.

‘Rosanna Lisa Stanley and Gina Guy callously defrauded elderly victims who were simply looking for companionship. They allegedly used the millions of dollars in fraud proceeds to lead lives of luxury at their victims’ expense,’ US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.

The romance scam ran from at least 2009 until this year when they were arrested last month, authorities said.

Stanley, 48, hailing from NY and Guy, 37, from Florida hooked their victims through ‘in-person meetings, phone calls, text messages, and an online dating platform,’ according to court documents.

Once the two earned their victims’ trust, the women convinced them to send them money ‘under false pretenses,’ telling the victims they needed money for things like fake businesses and organ transplants, prosecutors said.

One un-named victim handed Stanley more than $1 million after the fake fortune teller told her victim his money was ‘tainted with bad influences’ — and she would return it clean, authorities said.

The victim wired money transfers and issued checks to Stanley’s purported astrology business in Manhattan from 2009 through 2020, in return promising her victim that she could help him ‘reach his desired life,’ prosecutors said.

Another victim, who fell for Stanley during a February 2023 meeting in Manhattan, believed he was in an ‘exclusive, romantic relationship’ with her, court records showed according to the nypost.

The senior ended up paying Stanley’s rent and living expenses and at her request, turned over his online banking credentials for a particular credit card and gave her the card.

Stanley allegedly changed the victim’s password, refused to share it with him before proceeding to run up ‘thousands of dollars in expenses,’ according to prosecutors. She also conned the victim into coming up with money for a bogus Florida catering business, the feds said.

Stanley hooked the senior for at least $555,000 in all, using $220,000 of the funds to pay off loans on a boat and luxury car, according to court documents which did not reveal details of the vehicles.

Guy allegedly scammed at least four men out of more than $908,000 by pulling on their heartstrings. In multiple instances she claimed to need money for kidney transplants, (do you suppose…?) prosecutors said.

Stanley, who has addresses on the Upper East Side, New Jersey and Florida, according to public records, was arrested June 25 in Miami Beach. Guy was taken into custody the same day in NYC, the Manhattan federal court filing stated. Both women are charged with money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy.

The women were released on $250,000 bond each. The case is pending.