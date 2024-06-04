Loretta Parody, Howell, NJ mom stabbed to death by her son as she slept. Robert Parody charged with first degree murder. No known motive.

A New Jersey man has been accused of stabbing his mother to death as the woman slept at the family home.

Robert Parody, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and a related weapons offense in the early Monday morning stabbing death of his 61-year-old mother Loretta Parody at their Howell Township residence.

In a press release the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) stated the Howell Township Police Department responding to a report of a stabbing taking place on Porter Road, around 34 miles east of Trenton, New Jersey, at 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Loretta wounded. The 61 year old mom was taken to a nearby hospital for ‘emergency treatment,’ only to be later pronounced dead.

The son was arrested on the scene ‘without incident,’ according to the release.

‘An investigation involving members of the Major Crimes Bureau and the Howell Township Police Department revealed that Robert Parody had entered his mother’s bedroom and stabbed her in the chest while she slept,’ the MCPO said in its release.

Robert is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) while he awaits a ‘detention hearing,’ according to the release.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Robert had lived at the home with his 60-year-old father and a 28-year-old sister. It remained unclear whether they had been present at the home at the time of the attack.

The victim worked as a real estate agent at the Century 21 office in Brick Township, New Jersey.

Offered co-worker, Rosa Cavallaro: ‘There was no other way to describe her than an angel. She was a great person and she’s going to be missed.’

A description of the family home on Zillow described the property as a four-bedroom, four-bath home, with a large, wrap-around porch, sits on 2.5 acres on a tree-lined street occupied by homes ranging from farmhouses to smaller, modest residences. The 3,000-square-foot home was valued at more than $1 million in 2022, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Authorities have yet to say what led to the son fatally stabbing his own mother as investigations continue.