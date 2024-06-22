Nicole Virzi PhD student accused of killing friends newborn, Leon Katz while babysitting, along with abusing his twin brother at a Pittsburgh residence. San Diego doctoral candidate adamantly denies charges against her.

A 29-year-old California woman is accused of smashing the skull of a 6-week-old baby, leading to his death along with abusing his twin brother while she was visiting the children’s parents in Pennsylvania last weekend.

Investigators allege Nicole Virzi, a doctoral candidate at San Diego State University and UC San Diego, was babysitting her friend’s son, Leon Katz when the boy suffered multiple skull fractures and brain bleeding at his parents’ apartment in Pittsburgh, Saturday night.

Virzi, who was in town for the weekend, is also accused of abusing Leon’s twin brother after scratches and bruises were found on the sibling’s face, belly and genitals earlier that same day.

PhD student denies allegations

Virzi was arrested on suspicion of murder, child endangerment and aggravated assault. She pleaded not guilty on Monday and remained in custody in Allegheny County Jail as of Wednesday, Mercury News reported.

‘The injuries sustained by both [twins are] consistent with having been sustained as a result of child abuse, as these are inflicted injuries that are not natural and not accidental,’ a doctor informed detectives, according to a criminal complaint WTAE reported.

Virzi, who is reportedly a clinical psychology candidate in UC San Diego’s Joint Doctoral Program, has since fervently denied the allegations against her.

Defense attorney David Shrager said Leon fell out of a bouncing high chair while Virzi was out of the room and that his client denies any wrongdoing.

‘Our client denies these allegations. She is a loving person and a friend to these people and would never harm anyone’s child, let alone theirs,’ Shrager told the Union-Tribune.

Did boy just fall off bouncy chair?

‘We are at the beginning of our investigation, but it’s important to note that my client has no criminal history whatsoever,’ Shrager told the Union-Tribune. ‘She is a Ph.D. student and was a longtime friend of the family.’

Added the lawyer, ‘we’re anxious to get our day in court.’

According to the complaint, Virzi had been visiting with the family Saturday when she found blood in the diapers of Leon’s brother. The parents told police that Virzi was alone with the baby just before she told them about the injury.

The couple quickly took the injured baby to a children’s hospital and left Leon in Virzi’s care.

Virzi later told police that she kept him in a bouncy chair while the parents were at the hospital, occasionally changing, burping and feeding him throughout the night, the complaint states. An hour before midnight, she told police she went to the kitchen to get a bottle for the baby but did not strap him into the chair.

At that time, Virzi said she heard the baby screaming from the other room, the complaint states.

Virzi told police she came back into the room and found Leon on the ground with a ‘large bump on his head,’ the complaint alleges.

‘I am particularly interested in exploring these relationships within female and trauma-exposed populations.’

According to the complaint, Virzi called 911 around 11:15 p.m. to report Leon had fallen from a bouncer seat and bumped his head. She told dispatchers the baby was conscious but having trouble breathing.

Paramedics responded and took Leon to a children’s hospital, where he died.

A CT scan later determined that Leon suffered a skull fracture, along with multiple brain bleeds. Investigators said Virzi could not provide a ‘plausible explanation’ for the injuries.

Both parents denied wrongdoing and told police they did not see how the injuries to either son happened.

According to Virzi’s online academic profile, she is a fifth year psychology doctoral student.

‘My research aims to explore the complex interplay between psychological factors — such as depression, stress, negative affect, and trauma — and critical health outcomes and behaviors — such as metabolic syndrome, heart disease, obesity, eating behavior, and exercise,’ her SDSU page reads. ‘I am particularly interested in exploring these relationships within female and trauma-exposed populations.’

Virzi remains held without bail and is scheduled to attend a court hearing on June 28.