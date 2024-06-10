: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mom & 4 year old son shot dead by ex boyfriend in...

Odalys Bancroft and 4 year old son, Theodore Couto shot dead by ex boyfriend Michael Andres Pineda Lozano, in Florida bank drive thru murder suicide after bad break up.

A hospital director and her four-year-old son were shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend outside a south Florida drive thru bank before the gunman killing himself, captured video shows.

Odalys Maria Bancroft, 43, and her son Theodore ‘Teddy’ Couto were inside their minivan at a Chase’s drive-thru ATM in West Kendall when they were attacked on Friday morning.

The shooter, Michael Andres Pineda Lozano, 41, the mom’s former boyfriend, pulled up in a luxury BMW SUV and opened fire on the van before then getting back into his own vehicle and soon after shooting himself, WPLG reported.

Recent break-up

At the time of the ambush murder-suicide, the mother and son had been on their way to day care.

The bank’s security video also captured Teddy’s father Vincent Couto, arriving at the scene and captured ‘frantically’ reacting to the tragedy as police consoled him.

Bancroft’s brother Michael Trujillo said ‘there were some concerns about [Bancroft’s ex-boyfriend].’

He added: ‘They were going through a breakup, but no signs that I was aware of that there was fear like that.’

The mom-of-one had reportedly recently obtained a restraining order against the shooter.

Mom and 4 year old son remembered

Bancroft worked as director of of regulatory affairs at Jackson Health System after a career as a nurse.

‘Odalys believed deeply in the work we do, and never shied away from showing off her Jackson pride,’ said Jackson Health President and CEO Carlos Migoya, as reported by the Miami Herald.

‘Jackson is better because of Odalys and the indelible mark she made on our organization.’

A GoFundMe page was created to support the family following the tragedy.

‘Today, our family is facing an unimaginable tragedy,’ wrote Jennifer Couto.

‘Vicente Couto has lost his only son, Theodore Couto. There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow. Theodore was a bright light in our lives, and his sudden departure has left us shattered.’

Teddy has celebrated his pre-K graduation just days ago.

His aunt, who asked not to be identified, told WSVN: ‘My nephew, he was the best kid in the world. He was fun, smart, everything that you can imagine about him…

‘They didn’t deserve to die like this.’

Teddy would have turned five next month according to the relative.