Geneva Hodge missing Bellville, Texas teen girl found after running away with mystery older man after leaving ‘goodbye note’ for her mom.

Did she really write the note? A missing teenage Texas girl, described as a model student, who left a note on her pillow saying ‘this is goodbye for a long time’ has been found following a ‘frantic’ four-day search.

Geneva Hodge, 17, vanished from her home in Bellville, TX, early Wednesday morning after an older man convinced her to run away with him.

Her mother, Frances Kay Schrader, discovered the note hours later and feared she had been kidnapped by human traffickers after Geneva was spotted with the man.

The mom told KHOU that there hadn’t been any disagreements between them and that Frances had no romantic relationships (so she thought…).

‘Everyone’s read this letter and that’s not Geneva,’ the mother told the outlet.

Come Sunday morning, the parent received a call from a stranger who had found Geneva and who had gotten Shrader’s number from a flyer.

She drove 63 miles to Spring, Texas, and picked up her daughter, whom she said was in good health.

‘She’s doing good. She slept for a while today,’ the mom told the dailymail.

‘We just did a prayer at our home about 50 people showed up with roses.

‘I’m so relieved I haven’t smiled since Wednesday. Everyone said I’m glowing today.

‘We are so thankful for everyone who shared our story and the prayers.’

But who did she run away with?

Schrader said she was still piecing together what happened to her daughter during the four days she was missing.

The teen left a note on her pillow telling her mother ‘this will be the last time you’ll hear from me for a very long time’, then left sometime Wednesday morning.

The mom said the discovery of the scribbled letter left her ‘completely heartbroken’.

‘It felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest,’ she said.

Schrader said the note sounded nothing like her daughter, who was excited for her senior year of school.

‘Dear mom, I love you a lot and I know me leaving is going to kill you. I’m alright! It was nobody’s decision but my own,’ it read.

‘I’m going to do online schooling and finish everything. I’m with some people that I trust very much.

‘I’m always gonna be your little girl. I’ve grown up and became this amazing young lady. Just remember mom, I love you so much!!

‘This is goodbye for a long time! I’m sorry. Bye mom, I love you! Love, Geneva.’

Schrader said her daughter was a ‘good kid’ who had never done anything like this before.

Schrader said Geneva factory reset her phone, took the SIM card out, put it in a different phone case and hid it in a drawer with other old phones.

The teen left without any clothes, medicine, her asthma puffer, or even a toothbrush, and her debit card hadn’t been used since she disappeared.

Prior to the teen’s discovery Schrader had made an emotional appeal in a Facebook post for her daughter to come home.

‘I’m so worried about her. I love my girl. Everyone is worried about you Geneva. Please call momma. I will come and get you,’ she wrote.

‘I miss you and I love you very much. You’re my baby girl and I want you to come home.’

In an update to Facebook, the Bellville Police Department confirmed Geneva had returned home.

‘Reunited with family,’ the update said.

The identity and the whereabouts of the man the teen is alleged to have run away with remained unknown. It remained unclear if police had made contact with the man and what charges, if any he now faced.