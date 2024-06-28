Deer Park nail salon crash leaves 4 dead, 9 injured after speeding driver seen racing along roadway and swerving in around cars slams into Long Island nail salon in 30 mph roadway area.

Was it intentional? Four people are dead and at least nine injured after a ‘speeding vehicle’ crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island, Friday afternoon.

Suffolk fire officials say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. for 796 Grand Ave., which is the location for Hawaii Nail & Spa.

Among the four dead, believed to be all of the occupants at the Deer Park nail salon, a further nine individuals were injured when a min-van plowed into the establishment.

Their condition and the cause of the crash are still under investigation.

It remained unclear how many people were in the nail salon along with the number of occupants in the vehicle that crashed into the nail salon.

The driver of the van was among those hurt, NBCNY reported.

Police described the motorist ‘driving through the building, all the way through the building.’ Several people were trapped, with at least one person airlifted to the hospital.

The driver was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, according to police. The driver was also taken to the hospital, according to FOX5NY.

The car remains inside the salon.

‘There were people trapped and we extricated them and transported everyone to area hospitals,’ Deer Park Third Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese said. ‘They were trapped inside. Everybody was inside the salon.’

The cause of the crash is unknown, and it is unclear if it was accidental or intentional. It is also unknown if children were inside the building at the time, and whether employees or customers were injured.

The driver and victims’ identities haven’t been released.

A witness said the vehicle had been racing through a parking lot across the street before crashing. Another witness told CBS News they saw the minivan driver swerving while trying to pass cars and losing control on the roadway where there is a 30 mph speed limit posted.

Ten departments and multiple ambulances were involved, Longisland12 news reported.