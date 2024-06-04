Mom takes her two kids off life support after drowning in NJ...

Brittney McWhite NJ mom takes her 2 kids off life support after drowning during family outing over Memorial Day weekend. The parent speaks of the heartbreak and warns other parents to always maintain vigilant.

It’s a decision no parent ever wants to make… A mother has described having to make the decision to take both of her young children off life support after they both drowned in a New Jersey pool over Memorial Day weekend.

Brittney McWhite said her two kids, London Marie, 11, and Wadale, 14, were playing ‘Marco Polo’ at a pool in Gloucester County, N.J, at a family party when they suddenly drowned.

McWhite told Fox 29 that she only took her eyes off her children for three or four minutes while she helped prepare food for the party.

Neither child ever regained consciousness

She said she could hear the kids yell each other’s names while playing.

McWhite, who has four other kids, said London Marie and Wadale could swim, which was why she left them unattended while she helped prepare food inside.

But strife was at hand.

When the mom turned her attention back to the pool, she said she couldn’t see her kids anymore.

The kids were found at the bottom of the pool, and although they were quickly pulled out, neither child ever regained consciousness.

After a week on life support, McWhite said her family made the difficult decision to take the two children off life support on Sunday.

Mom stresses being vigilant ‘

Keeping my child hooked onto a machine for the rest of their life is not ideally what any parent should want for their children, so today me and dad decided to end life support,’ the grieving mom told FOX29.

‘I know they’re at peace, it’s just very devastating,’ McWhite told the outlet.

‘Not to lose one child but two. I think that’s more challenging because you can’t stomach that, but you have to keep going.’

McWhite said her story should serves as a warning for other parents to always remain vigilant as their children play in the water during the summer.

‘Make sure the pool is safe. Make sure if it doesn’t look right, don’t do it,’ McWhite said.

‘Because once you lose your child, it is hard. It’s really hard to stomach.’

McWhite noted that her daughter would have turned 12 next week, and Wadale had just graduated from the eighth grade.

Drownings remain the leading cause of unintentional injury deaths for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for all minors, according to the CDC.