Mom leaves 8 year old to die in hot car while she...

Ashlee Stallings, Charlotte, N.C woman charged in hot car death of 8 year old daughter after leaving her in backseat while she worked at Amazon Distribution Center.

A North Carolina mother was arrested following the death of her 8 year old daughter who was died after being left inside a hot vehicle on Wednesday while she worked.

Ashlee Stallings, 36, of Charlotte was arrested on the same day the 8 year old girl dying and charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse by willful act causing serious injury.

Police said the child was left in the car along the 8000 block of Tuckaseegee Road and then taken to the 4100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard near Morris Field Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

Unanswered questions

There, they found the child in critical condition, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she later died, WBTV reported.

According to police, she was left in the car in extremely hot weather and had a medical emergency. It was 94 degrees on the day Stallings’ daughter died in her car.

Of note, medic reported 11 heat-related calls on Wednesday.

At the time of her 8 year old daughter’s hot car death, Stallings was working at the Amazon Distribution Center before later taking the girl to the auto parts store. It remained unclear what daycare services, if any the behemoth outlet afforded working parents.

Police didn’t reveal how long the child had been left in the hot car and how the mother came to find the 8 year old suffering a medical emergency.

Court records show Stallings was given a $250,000 bond on Thursday, WSOC-TV reported.

Stallings’ daughter is now the fifth child to have died in a hot car this year.

About 40 children a year die from heatstroke in cars, either because they are left in the vehicle or because they become trapped, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That averages out to a child dying in a hot car every 10 days in the United States. The deaths are more frequent in summer but happen every month of the year.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.