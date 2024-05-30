Nick Pasqual actor boyfriend of Hollywood makeup artist, Allie Shehorn stabbed more than 20 times had prior domestic violence citations and restraining order placed against him just days before attack as man is captured in Texas attempted to cross Mexico border.

The Hollywood make-up artist stabbed more than 20 times by her boyfriend actor and left for dead was granted a temporary restraining order just three days before the attack, as reports tell of the man being arrested in Texas days after fleeing the woman’s home in Los Angeles following the harrowing attack last week.

In her domestic violence order of protection application, Allie Shehorn, 35, claimed she had suffered from a retinue of abuse, including allegations of sexual abuse, being choked and beaten with a belt.

4 different domestic violence attacks

Days later, on May 23, Shehorn circa 4.30 a.m, was violently attacked at her Sunland, California home allegedly by actor Nick Pasqual, 34, who was arrested on Tuesday in Sierra Blanca, Texas, while attempting to flee across the border to Mexico.

The attack led to Shehorn being stabbed between 20-30 times across her abdomen, neck as well as with cuts to her arms as she sought to defend herself.

The artist and special effects producer, known for her work on ‘Rebel Moon’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ was found later in the day by her surrogate mother in a bloody scene that was not ‘a pretty sight.’

Come Wednesday afternoon, Pasqual was charged with attempted murder, first-degree home invasion, and domestic violence injury, and will be extradited back to LA, Deadline reported.

The former couple are alleged to have met while working on the set of Rebel Moon in 2023, where the actor appeared as a minor character. Court papers cited by the dailymail stated the man previously attacking Shehorn on at least four occasions.

Horror stabbing on May 23

According to the papers, which were filed on May 18, Pasqual hit her with a belt on January 29, broke down several doors at their Sunland, California, home on March 6 and raped and choked her on April 14.

The escalating abuse, which peaked with the horror stabbing on May 23, also included a violent incident on May 18 which prompted Shehorn to apply for a restraining order.

According to the make-up artist, Pasqual became angry at around 3am ‘and started yelling and screaming at me, which happens when he’s under the influence.’

She went on: ‘He slapped me across the face and as I was trying to get away down the hallway, he grabbed my hair and pulled me back and I slammed into the floor hitting the back of my head on the ground.’

Actor has prior convictions

Shehorn says she attempted to hide in the bedroom of her surrogate mother, Christine White, 62, who shares the former couple’s home.

Pasqual then allegedly tried to batter the door down and when she unlocked it, shoved it against her causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head again.

According to Shehorn, the incident left her with concussion while Pasqual went on to threaten White as she dialed 911.

LAPD booking records show Pasqual was arrested and charged with a felony at 10am the same day but bonded out of jail at 3.23pm that afternoon.

A hearing over whether to make the temporary restraining order permanent had been scheduled on June 11 in Pasadena while Pasqual was due to appear in court on a felony charge in San Fernando on June 12.

Of note, Pasqual has previous convictions, including a July 2013 DUI and another the following February, the dailymail reported.

Pasqual will face court at a yet to be determined date once he is returned to LA and will be held on a $1.075 million bond.

Shehorn is recovering from the stabbing attack in hospital with White telling local news outlet KTLA she is in ‘good spirits’.

The battered woman was expected to remain in hospital for another month to recover from her injuries.

Noted statements from a GoFundMe, set up to help Shehorn cope with her mounting medical bills: ‘…it was a surprise that the ex-boyfriend would turn violent.

‘This person was a part of a lot of people’s life and seemed stable. I was there from the beginning when they met on the film set of REBEL MOON to many dinners and outings to when he asked her out and so on,’

Adding, ‘if you had met him, you would not have known he was capable of this.’

If convicted, Pasqual faces the maximum sentence of life in state prison.