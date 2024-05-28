Allie Shehorn Hollywood makeup artist stabbed between 20 to 30 times by ex boyfriend days after placing restraining order against man. Attack occurred at victim’s Shadow Hills home in Los Angeles.

A Hollywood makeup artist continues to recover after she was allegedly stabbed more than 20 times by her ex-boyfriend at a Los Angeles home days after a restraining order being placed against the man.

Allie Shehorn, 35, known for her work on productions such as ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Rebel Moon,’ was almost killed on May 23 following the attack.

The alleged attacker, who has not been named by authorities, was reportedly served with a restraining order by Shehorn just days before, and fled the scene in Los Angeles before being arrested in Texas.

‘You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.’

Shehorn continues to recover in hospital following several surgeries, and remains ‘in really good spirits,’ despite her ordeal, KTLA reported.

The woman is expected to spend a month in ICU before a lengthy post-operation physical therapy effort.

Shehorn’s surrogate mother Christine White said she was staying with the 35-year-old in her Shadow Hills home when the attack happened.

She said she returned home to find Shehorn surrounded by blood in her bedroom.

‘This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody,’ White told KTLA. ‘You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.’

A GoFundMe, set up to help Shehorn cope with her mounting medical bills, added in an update on Monday that her adopted mother ‘acted fast when she found Allie bleeding out’, a move that ‘saved her life.’

‘you would not have known he was capable of this’

The makeup artist suffered a number of stab injuries including to her neck, arms and abdomen, but managed to survive as she was raced to hospital.

Her friend Christopher Wayne told KTLA: ‘The fact that she was able to get through what she did that night and how fast she’s recovering is really amazing.’

Shehorn’s ex-boyfriend who allegedly attacked her was arrested in Texas ‘trying to flee the country on the Texas and Mexican border.’

According to the fundraiser, Shehorn filed a restraining order against the man, and he was recently arrested for domestic violence before he ‘paid his bail and attacked immediately after being released.’

According to her Internet Movie Database page, Shehorn has done makeup in more than 70 released films and over 20 upcoming movies.

Jed Dornoff, one of the organizers of the fundraiser, said Shehorn met the man accused of stabbing her on the set of the Zach Snyder-directed ‘Rebel Moon.’ He said it was a surprise to him that the ex-boyfriend would turn violent.

‘This person was a part of a lot of people’s life and seemed stable. I was there from the beginning when they met on the film set of REBEL MOON to many dinners and outings to when he asked her out and so on,’ Dornoff wrote.

Adding, ‘if you had met him, you would not have known he was capable of this.’