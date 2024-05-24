Asnubil R. Escobar, Sanford, Florida woman 5 times over legal drinking limit kills mom of 3 rushing to work after shooting past red light. Victim id as Tiffany Alexander.

One more for the road … A Florida woman allegedly driving nearly five times the legal blood alcohol content and rushing to make work collided with another vehicle, killing a mother of three according to to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Tiffany Alexander had two of her children in the back seat of her car when Asnubil R. Escobar, 25, shot threw a red light and slammed into her, WKMG reported.

Officers said that they responded to what was described as a ‘horrific crash’ at an intersection in Winter Springs around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Last drink at 1.30am?

Despite efforts to save Alexander, the wife and mother of three children succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital following the crash, Winter Springs Police Chief Matthew Tracht said during a Thursday morning press conference.

An arrest affidavit stated a 9-month-old girl was in a car seat and her 4-year-old sister was in a booster seat, WOFL reported. A 7-year-old girl was not with her mother and sisters at the time of the crash.

‘They are OK,’ Tracht said of the children.

Escobar had a 0.38 blood alcohol content, Tracht said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Police said Escobar smelled of alcohol and had ‘slurred speech [and her] eyes were red, glossy and bloodshot,’ in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

‘She was late for work, and she was going back to work,’ the chief said. ‘She is a bartender. She did tell us her last alcoholic drinks were about 1:30 in the morning.’

‘I don’t know anybody in this room if we’d be standing at a [blood alcohol limit of] 0.38. I don’t really know how she was driving at a 0.38, it boggles my mind,’ the chief added.

DUI Sanford bartender booked on multiple charges

Alexander was returning from a run at a park just before the crash, a friend of hers told police. The friend, who was driving behind her, said Alexander waited a moment to drive into the intersection after the traffic light turned green, and that’s when Escobar drove into her car, an arrest affidavit stated. Investigators had yet to determine the speed Escobar was traveling when she shot through red lights.

Escobar, a bartender and restaurant manager in Sanford, was arrested at her home on Wednesday night and booked into the Seminole County jail on charges of vehicular DUI homicide, DUI with property damage, DUI causing injury, and DUI with a blood alcohol of 0.08 or more, in connection to the fatal crash.

A GoFundMe account was created to assist the Alexander family. As of Thursday evening, it had reached more than $60,218 with a goal of $100,000.

Tracht said the department was still investigating the case and executing search warrants.