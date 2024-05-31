Adrienne Harborth elementary teacher at Lamar CISD viral video makes the rounds as educator now claims being the victim of revenge p*rn as investigation is launched.

A Texas elementary school teacher who has claimed being a victim of revenge p*rn at the hands of her ex boyfriend is under investigation after sexually explicit videos of herself inside her classroom made the rounds.

Adrienne Harborth was a music teacher at Gray Elementary in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in Fort Bend County near Houston before her abrupt departure earlier this year.

Harborth resigned in February for undisclosed reasons, but the school district claims it wasn’t aware of the lewd depictions until Wednesday, when videos of the teacher — who is wearing her school ID in the clips — began to surface online.

‘I would never do it again.’

The teacher can be seen flashing her breasts and bottom to a camera in one video that appears to be inside the classroom. Another clip shows her stripping down similarly in a bathroom.

‘It was a poor judgment on my part,’ the former educator told KHOU 11. ‘I would never do it again.’

The teacher claimed she shot the videos on a Sunday when she’d stopped by the school to pick something up or in a bathroom when nobody was on campus.

She said she only shared the videos with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she’d just had a ‘nasty breakup’.

The woman has since filed a police report for possible revenge porn in Harris County, where she’s living with her parents, according to KHOU.

‘I’ve never sent this out to thousands of men. Like, I’m not that type of person,’ she told the outlet. ‘This was just a relationship, a private matter, and he released it.’

While the ex teacher has not been charged with any crime, the school district opted to open an investigation after community activists called out her behavior at a press conference.

Local activist Quanell X bizarrely described the video in vivid detail to reporters on Wednesday, saying the clip shows her ‘stripping down naked, bending over and showing you everything on the video and all you could see was cellulite and pubic hair.’

A former teacher at Gray Elementary School (of the Lamar CISD in Texas) did explicit videos at work for her (married) BF Gonna need people to KTSE for this as they did for the male teacher who got his hair braided by his female students. Hell this is FAR WORSE pic.twitter.com/CO8G94WQuq — P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) May 31, 2024

‘This woman obviously had lost her damn mind. She needs psychotropic medication. She pulls out her breasts and she’s juggling them — look like she’s about to fall over. Then she bends over and pulls down her panties,’ X added.

He said she should never be allowed around children again.

LCISD parent Barbara Villareal told KHOU she was appalled by the display amid claims Harborth is now seeking teaching employment at alternate school districts.