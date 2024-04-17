Aquavious ‘ Quavo ‘ Hickman, Winston-Salem, North Carolina ‘black’ student at Parkland High School charged with assault after slapping ‘white’ teacher during class as fellow classmates look on laughing.

‘I don’t know what the f**k’s wrong with your b*tch a**’ Video has emerged showing the moments a North Carolina high school ‘black’ student slapping his teacher multiple times during a profanity laced incident on Monday.

The student since identified as Aquavious ‘Quavo‘ Hickman confronted the educator inside a classroom at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, where he assaulted her, according to video posted to social media.

After first slapping her, the un-named teacher appeared unfazed (at least outwardly) as the teen student continues behaving insolently and disrespectfully running his mouth.

‘Bitch go back to teaching,’

‘Do you think that affected me anyway,’ the seemingly unfazed teacher said, sitting back in a chair with her legs crossed.

‘Want me to hit you again,’ the juvenile asks as he approaches the teacher.

‘I don’t want it,’ the teacher answers before being hit again, this time from the right side.

As the un-identified student strikes his teacher, the female educator’s glasses this time are knocked off her face.

‘The f–k’s wrong with you, what you gonna do, still sit in that chair ’cause you a bitch. Ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped,’ exclaims the agitated student.

‘Bitch go back to teaching,’ the self pleased teen adds.

Students are seen laughing during the classroom assault.

Culture of school disobedience

The episode led to the school district condemning the student’s behavior.

‘This behavior will not be tolerated. At no time is it acceptable for students to put their hands on a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools,’ Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said, according to WXII.

‘My focus now is on making sure that our teacher is taken care of and has the support needed to navigate through the lasting effects of this incident.’

On Tuesday, a custody order was issued for three misdemeanor charges against the student for assault on a government official.

He was charged with one count of communicating threats and two counts of misdemeanor assault, the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office announced.

‘While we all agree that this incident was deplorable and outrageous to the community, and community organizations. All of us should be outraged when those who educate us can be assaulted,’ Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said.

‘We should hold those who teach and educate our children to the highest regard. Our hope and our prayer at the FCSO is that we recognize that we as a community must bring order not only to our community but our children. We are praying for wholeness for those students who witnessed this and the educator involved.’

Parkland High School Principal Noel Keener indicated the student would face disciplinary action along with the criminal charges.

Keener also reiterated that the behavior didn’t display the school’s expectations of its students.

Stated the principal: ‘Please know this video is not reflective of our expectations of students at Parkland High School. We are working with district staff to address this immediately and ensure behavior like this is not tolerated in our school and district.’

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neil said he was investigating the video for any criminal behavior.

“Both Sheriff Kimbrell and myself spent the morning at Parkland High School speaking with the teacher, because we want one message to be delivered today: ‘This isn’t about the color of your skin, this isn’t about your political affiliation, today is about one thing. Sending a message to the teachers out there, that law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office support you, we care about the job you do.”

‘Nobody goes to work and expects to get assaulted.’