Sophia Leone adult star found dead amid robbery & homicide at New Mexico home as authorities continue to investigate the cause of death of adult entertainer.

A famed adult entertainer was found dead at her New Mexico home earlier this month as police continue to investigate the the cause of the adult film star’s cause of death.

Sophia Leone, 26, was found unresponsive on March 1 in what investigators believe may have been the result of a ‘robbery and homicide.’

‘To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide,’ @101modelinginc the LA based talent agency which handled some of Leone’s bookings wrote on X Saturday.

Seeking justice for Sophia

A GoFundme page under the banner, ‘Seeking Justice for Sophia,’ set up by Leone’s stepfather Mike Romero to honor the actress noted:

‘Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, granddaughter, Niece, and Friend.

‘She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.’

The Miami-born adult entertainer made her foray into the adult industry in 2014 and has starred in over 80 films, her IMDb page shows.

Leone was scouted by an agent while attending a music festival in Miami and after some research decided to join the industry.

The Latina actress reportedly had a net worth of over a million dollars at the time of her death.

‘I’m speechless & heartbroken I can’t believe what I’m seeing,’ Adult film star Gina Valentine wrote on X.

‘I can’t understand why you out of all people .. and I can only hope you we’re strong and brave your last moments here .. I pray that you weren’t in pain.’

wrote adult film actress Valeri Casteele. ‘You were so so kind to me just one of the most all around absolutely stunning people with a beautiful heart. we will miss you so dearly.’

Authorities have yet to say how Leone came to be targeted in a robbery nor whether there were any suspects or arrests forthcoming.