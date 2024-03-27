: About author bio at bottom of article.

Man shoots, kills passenger on Greyhound bus, asks driver to get off

Rashad Price, Slidell, Louisiana man shoots and kills Georgia passenger on Greyhound bus following argument. Asks driver to stop bus to get off before eventual arrest.

A Louisiana man in custody for allegedly shooting and killing a passenger on a Greyhound bus over the weekend following argument while bus was traveling through Mississippi.

Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jay Jackson, of Decatur, Georgia, as the bus made its way along a Mississippi highway, Sunday night.

At the time of the shooting incident the bus was traveling through Jackson County on Interstate 10 at about 11 p.m. Sunday according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) which is handling the case.

No known motive

Having shot the man, Price demanded that the driver stop the bus so he could get off. The driver then drove to the nearest exit and called 911.

No other passengers were injured, WAPT reported.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies spotted Price running across the interstate and took him into custody.

Price is charged with homicide, according to MBI.

Initial reports told of Price and Jackson embroiled in an argument when Price pulled out a gun and shot Jackson. The two men prior to getting on the bus are not believed to have known each other, WKRG reported.

Investigators continued to piece together the events leading to Jackson’s untimely demise.

No known murder motive was immediately stated.