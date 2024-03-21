Carly Madison Gregg, Mississippi teen girl shoots dead her math teacher of the year mom, Ashley Smylie along with wounding stepdad, Heath Smylie at their Rankin County home. No known motive.

What went wrong…? A 14 year old teen girl is alleged to have shot her teacher mother dead along with wounding her stepfather during a ‘rampage’ at their Mississippi home.

Carly Madison Gregg is accused of shooting dead her math teacher mom, Ashley Smylie, 40, along with shooting at her stepfather, Heath Smylie, 38, when the man came home Tuesday at 5pm to find his wife dead.

The teen is alleged to have shot the stepdad in the shoulder in their home on Ashton Way near Jackson, Miss., but he was able to overpower her and grab the gun, with the teen then fleeing, WLBT reported.

Victim mother was former teacher of the year where daughter attended

Gregg who jumped over a backyard fence and ran away was caught within half an hour by police in a helicopter scouring the area.

Video captured the teen being led to a police cruiser in handcuffs upon her arrest.

Ashley taught math at Northwest Rankin High School, where her daughter was a student, and the parent was named new teacher of the year in 2022, the Vicksburg Daily News reported.

A student’s sister wrote on social media that ‘everyone loved her.’

Gregg was charged as an adult with murdering her mother and the attempted murder of Heath Smylie, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said.

Friends posted tributes to Ashley Smylie online and vented their grief at her daughter’s alleged actions.

‘You probably won’t see this, I don’t care if you do, but really you coulda reached out to [somebody] other than take the life of an amazing WOMAN,’ one commented on Gregg’s social media page.

No known motive

‘We can’t do nothing now but grieve because of the mistake YOU made, you didn’t need to take someone’s life to get away from the problems you had.

‘Because now you have made an even bigger problem with yourself and others, did you feel proud?

‘Did your heart sink deeper into your chest when you pulled the trigger? Do you feel what WE FEEL NOW?

‘I pray for you, and may God bless you but what you have done will stick with everyone forever.’

Less than four weeks before the shooting, Gregg posted a series of photos of the family’s two dogs and three cats, writing ‘I love my animals’.

The teenager was taken to Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center and moved to the adult jail on Wednesday.

Gregg briefly appeared at Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel Wednesday morning where she pleaded not guilty and was given a $1 million bond.

Ashley Smylie previously taught at Warren Central High School for five years.

Her body was taken to State Medical Examiner for an autopsy by Rankin County Coroner David Ruth to investigate her death.

No motive has been released in the killing.