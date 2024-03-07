Blake Reaves, Live Oak, Florida mother found dead after child found wandering alone at apartment complex. Woman’s death determined to be result of foul play.

A toddler observed unattended at at a Florida apartment complex led cops to finding the girls deceased mother at a Live Oaks apartment complex.

Blake Reaves, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Live Oak Police Department. Cops said that ‘observations of the scene’ led them to conclude Reaves death was the result of ‘foul play.’

The discovery took place on shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the Dalton Apartment Complex in Live Oak, at 1809 SW 2nd Street, upon a witness calling police upon seeing the child unattended at the apartment building.

Moms death the result of foul play

Officers were directed to the apartment where the child resides. As they approached the apartment, they discovered the apartment door open and 30-year-old Blake Reaves lying on the floor of the dwelling, with severe injuries and unresponsive.

Suwannee County Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid; however, the woman later identified as the child”s mother was determined deceased on scene. Observations of the scene lead investigators to determine foul play present in the incident.

Police did not release information about the child’s identity or how Reaves died. They said the child was not physically harmed and was in the care of relatives.

Also not clear is how the woman came to be staying at the apartment, whether she lived there along with the child”s father’s whereabouts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Live Oak Police Department at (386) 362-7463 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at (386) 330-2840.

News of the mother’s death led to commentators on Facebook commiserating.

Wrote one commentator, “#justiceforblake I worked 2 years with her at SHC and was one of the nicest person ever, prayers going out to her precious daughter and her family”

Another user wrote, “Praying for her family. She was such a nice person. This just breaks my heart.”

While another claimed, “So sad🙏 praying for her sweet baby and family.. may she s i p”

Wrote another, “How sad. Poor baby. Hopefully there will be justice for this woman & her child.”

Posted another, “Live Oak is getting awful.. heartbreaking news.”