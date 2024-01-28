: About author bio at bottom of article.

Woman found dead on LA beach hours after disappearing from shore gathering

Jennifer Hanie, Los Angeles woman found dead along Manhattan beach hours after disappearing from shore gathering with boyfriend and friends early morning.

The body of a California woman reported missing just hours earlier washed up on a Los Angeles beach, Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Jennifer Hanie.

A lifeguard made the macabre discovery around 10:13 a.m. near the shoreline of Manhattan Beach, a popular park along the South Bay known for surfing.

What prompted boyfriend to report girlfriend missing during beach gathering?

Hanie was reported missing around 6:40 a.m. just minutes before sunrise.

‘The reporting party stated he last saw his girlfriend near the water line,’ Manhattan Beach police said in a statement.

‘The reporting party and his friends searched for the female, and when they could not find her, they called MBPD.’

Not immediately clear is how Hanie came to end up disappearing from the gathering along the shore and how much time passed before her disappearance was noticed and reported.

Also not clear is why the woman’s boyfriend felt compelled to report the woman missing? Had she threatened to hurt herself or was she under the influence?

Police, along with the Los Angeles County Lifeguards and US Coast Guard, launched an intense search of the beach and ocean for Hanie at the boyfriend’s urging.

It is not clear whether Hanie washed on shore in the hours following the missing person’s report — the cause of her death was not immediately revealed according to ABC7.

‘The female was positively identified by officers through photographs as well as next of kin as the missing person,’ police said.

Anyone with information regarding Hanie’s death was asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at 310-802-5123.

The mystery death continues to remain under investigation.