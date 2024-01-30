Palm Bay shootings lead to four dead, including gunman, Brandon Kapas, retired priest, Father Robert Hoeffner and his sister, Sally along with the gunman’s grandfather and two officers injured. Car gunman was driving was packed with weapons and ammunition.

Florida police are tying to work out what led to a Palm Bay area man shooting dead a retired priest, the cleric’s sister, before then returning home for a birthday party only to become embroiled in a dispute, leading to two responding police officers being shot at and injured, the gunman shooting and killing his ‘intervening’ grandfather, before ultimately being shot dead during a stand-off with police.

Brandon Kapas, 24, was identified as the gunman who wreaked havoc on a local community, Sunday afternoon, following Palm Bay police receiving a call about a disturbance at his family’s home, just on 2.17p.m.

Kapas according to police, shot and wounded two officers while attempting to get away. As additional officers were responding, Kapas allegedly shot and killed his grandfather, William Kapas, 78, who was trying to intervene, police said. The other officers then fatally shot Brandon Kapas, police said.

A relative told officers that Kapas was armed, and investigators later found what they described as an arsenal, with multiple rifles and handguns, in a vehicle Kapas had been driving, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police didn’t immediately know why Kapas had so many weapons and didn’t immediately release a possible motive for the shooting.

One officer was released from the hospital on Monday and another underwent successful surgery, WESH reported.

William Kapas Sr. was visiting Palm Bay from Kentucky to celebrate his sister’s birthday when he was tragically shot by his grandson.

‘What I can tell you is that our officers’ actions yesterday prevented something even more tragic and devastating from happening,’ Chief Mariano Augello said during a news conference Monday.

But there was more to come.

Detectives later found a retired priest and his sister dead at their home after tracking the registration of the car that Kapas had used, officials said.

Police believe Robert Hoeffner, a retired priest with the St. Joseph Catholic Community, and his sister, Sally Hoeffner, were killed shortly before Kapas went to his grandfather’s home for the birthday party.

Father Hoeffner retired in 2016 after serving at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Palm Bay detectives said they were trying to determine the connection between Kapas and his victims.

Detectives had yet to say what led to the cleric and his sister being targeted along with what dynamic existed between Kapas and Father Robert Hoeffner. Or how the gunman came to be equipped with an arsenal and whether he had intended further carnage.

In the aftermath, the Diocese of Orlando released the following statement; ‘We mourn with the St. Joseph Catholic community in Palm Bay over the tragic loss of these four lives as we pray for the repose of their should and extend our prayers to their families.’

Hoeffner retired after serving 43 years as a priest and was celebrated by congregants, community leaders and others. He was known for his friendly demeanor, humor, the hot chili he made for the church fair and emphasis on community, parishioners recalled according to Florida Today.

He also guided both police officers and firefighters through incidents of grief, officers and parishioners said.

Of note, Kapas had a series of previous arrests dating back to at least 2019 in Brevard County for DUI and drug offenses, and resisting arrest.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Palm Bay is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.