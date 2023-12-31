Bronxville Police sergeant Watson Morgan shoots & kills wife, pre teen sons, then self in apparent murder suicide at Rockland County home. No known motive.

What happened to the American Dream? A N.Y Police sergeant is thought to have fatally shot his Bronx teacher wife along with the couple’s two pre teen sons and then himself at their New City, Rockland County home just days after Christmas and leading into the New Year.

A news release told of officers from the Clarkstown Police Department finding Bronxville Police Department Sergeant Watson Morgan, 49, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two sons aged 10 and 12 dead in their home on Saturday.

Officers preformed a welfare check at 10 Clydesdale Court in New City, Clarkstown, after Watson failed to show up for work, when they found all four family members dead with gunshot wounds, in a suspected murder-suicide.

Bronxville cop for 16 years

‘At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and police said the public is not in any danger.

Bronxville Police said Watson did not show up for his evening shift on Friday so they contacted the Clarkstown Police to do the welfare check.

Watson began his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 before joining the force in Bronxville, a village in Rockland County, seven years later, according to a department biography. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

‘Sergeant Morgan failed to appear for the evening shift last night and our Police Department contacted the Clarkstown Police Department in his hometown who made the discovery,’ Bronxville Police said in a statement to CBS News.

‘Sergeant Morgan joined the New York City Police Department in 2000 and the Bronxville Police Department in 2007. He was assigned to the detective division in 2014 and promoted to Sergeant in 2016.’

Living the ascending dream?

The Morgan’s purchased the home in New City in 2016 for $577,000.

According to News 12 Westchester, the boys attended school in the Clarkstown Central School District.

The 10-year-old went to Laurel Plains Elementary School and the 12-year-old went to Felix Festa Middle School.

The school district said, ‘The new year will undoubtedly start with great sadness and heavy hearts in our close-knit school district.’

‘The coming days and weeks will be a difficult time for our school community as we struggle to understand the loss of precious lives.’

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said, ‘As we try to make sense of this unimaginable tragedy our hearts break for the family involved in this devastating murder-suicide in Clarkstown.’

What went wrong?

News of the family’s death led to disbelief and shock as neighbors and relatives saying, Sgt Watson was a very ‘loving and very caring father’ and that ‘they didn’t know what went wrong?’

Shocked neighbors told of seeing the couple’s two pre teen sons playing hoops along a basket ring in the family driveway just days ago.

The sergeant’s father told ABC7 that his son had taken his wife and children to see visit his wife’s family in Massachusetts for the Christmas holidays and that his son loved to travel and had visited more than 50 countries.

The murder suicide comes just days following the murder suicide of an affluent Dover, Mass. family who had been involved in bankruptcy and foreclosure of their sprawling multi-million dollar home

Authorities have yet to say what led to the police sergeant killing his wife, the couple’s children then self.