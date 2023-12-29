Missouri man murders ex girlfriend & mom of his kids after she...

Marquisha Williams, St Louis, Missouri woman murdered by former boyfriend Trenton Ivy after mom of four begins dating new man after break up earlier this year to the father of her four kids.

A Missouri man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his four children after admitting to killing the woman who had been missing for over a week.

Trenton Ivy, 31, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Marquisha Williams, 29, who was reported missing by her family on Dec. 20, according to a news release by the St. Louis County Police. The pair share four children, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The woman’s murder follows the former love interest becoming incensed after Williams began dating someone new shortly after separating earlier this year according to People.

Authorities said that an investigation into the missing woman’s whereabouts revealed that she had last been seen with Ivy, inside her 2020 Jeep Compass. Williams’ aunt, Sandy Bagley, told KDSK that surveillance footage showed that the two had dropped off their 2-year-old son at a daycare that morning.

‘Maybe they were arguing that morning,’ Bagley said. ‘The baby kept crying, and the scene looked a little stressful.’

Bagley said the former couple separated earlier this year and that Williams ‘had started seeing someone else.’

Two days after Williams going missing, Ivy was taken into custody in Racine, Wisc. for unrelated charges that included using a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest by an officer, and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle, according to the the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

According to the St. Louis County Police, Ivy was driving Williams’ vehicle at the time of his Dec. 22 arrest, which had personal items that belonged to Williams along with ‘blood and biological material.’ He admitted to killing Williams during a post-Miranda interview with detectives of the Racine Police Department, police said.

‘The defendant further admitted to having a physical altercation with Williams, which resulted in her death. He then admitted to disposing of her body in an unknown location,‘ the news release stated.

Bagley remembered Williams as someone who ‘was very, very sweet, calm and nice’ during her interview with KDSK.

‘She loved her kids and we all loved being around her. My niece was so excited about Christmas and really looking forward to celebrating the holiday with us and her four children,’ she added.

According to KTVI, Williams’ body was found on Thursday in northern Illinois by state police.

Family member Norvette Chavis Williams told KTVI she is glad to have closure.

‘I want to thank everyone that came out to help search for her. The community and everyone rallied together, and we all came together as one. We needed help,’ she added.