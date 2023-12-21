Gary Johnson, Panama City, Florida man admits leaving dead wife’s body on floor for days and letting dogs chew off her foot as he is charged with felony improper storage of human remains. Cause of death of yet to be determined. Victim id as Evamarie MacGregor.

He did not want to lose her… A Florida man has been accused of leaving the body of his wife to rot on the floor of their Panama City home for days and letting their two dogs chew off her foot.

Gary Johnson, 60, upon his arrest earlier this week was charged with felony improper storage of human remains in connection with the grisly incident that unfolded Saturday.

Johnson called 911 that night claiming that there was an unknown person in his home on Lantana Street, and that he believed his wife, Evamarie MacGregor, was dead, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by Law and Crime.

‘Obviously deceased with skin missing from her face and her entire left foot completely removed’

When police officers arrived, no one answered the front door, but one of them saw through a window a woman lying on her back on the living floor surrounded by blood.

Officers forced their way into the house to check on MacGregor’s well-being, only to be met by the macabre sight of her deteriorating body.

‘Ms. MacGregor was obviously deceased with skin missing from her face and her entire left foot was completely removed from her leg,’ the affidavit stated.

Johnson was present in the house but ‘appeared to be disoriented and not lucid,’ officials said.

The husband told cops that his wife’s foot was gone because his two dogs had gnawed on it according to WPDE.

Cause of death yet to be determined

During police questioning, Johnson allegedly told investigators that he remembered hearing his wife calling for help in the living room, but he said that by the time he reached her, she was already dead.

Johnson claimed MacGregor had died about four days earlier, but the affidavit noted that judging by the body’s state of decomposition, the woman appeared to have been dead for more than five days.

‘Mr. Johnson then kept her in [sic] the floor of the living room because he did not want to lose her,’ the filing stated.

The husband allegedly conceded that he knew he should have called for medical help or summoned the police when MacGregor had her ‘medical episode.’ Instead the husband decided to do nothing.

The wife’s body has been turned over to the medical examiner’s office. A coroner’s report had yet to be released determining how the woman died.

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held in the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.